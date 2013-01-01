Disney Plus is reviving The Quest, a critically acclaimed but short-lived fantasy reality series that aired on ABC in summer 2014. Casting is under way for a new version of the series,The four projects were announced Wednesday at the Realscreen Summit in New Orleans. These projects take people on epic adventures, immerse them in fantastical worlds and shine a light on extraordinary people and creatures, which are all important benchmarks of our Disney Plus nonfiction content philosophy, said Agnes Chu, senior VP of content for the streamer.The original The Quest production team is all back for the shows revival, including New Media Collectives van Munster, Doganieri and Mark Dziak (The Amazing Race), Court Fives Mark Ordesky (The Lord of the Rings) and Jane Fleming; Scout Productions David Collins, Michael Williams, Rob Eric (Queer Eye).Van Munster (above) said he pitched Disney Plus on a Quest revival soon after the streamer was announced. Were going bigger on the scripted part, he said. Its a high-end reality competition. The location is a beautiful castle outside Vienna, and the woodlands and lakes around it. Visually and story-wise, its much broader.Why teen contestants? Van Munster said the goal is for family viewing. The original show got a tremendous reaction from teenage viewers, he said.Added Rob Eric, chief creative officer at Scout Productions: The Quest is a truly unique unscripted show as it takes contestants into a fully immersive world of magic and fantasy. There is no better partner than Disney+ for this type of enchanted storytelling.