Iím not sure where the better place is to put this link but Deadline.com has a post which is including events, tours, locations and productions being affected by the coronavirus outbreak. TAR is already included, and as an example of major event possibly being affected, the list indicates a decision will need to be made about the 2020 Tokyo Games (suspend, cancel, or move) by the end of May. This list will be updated.



https://deadline.com/2020/02/coronavirus-canceled-postponed-hollywood-sports-entertainment-1202870762/



Not trying to be the bear with the bad news, but I feel like the Tokyo Games are indeed going to have to be cancelled. It's so late now to schedule for another venue because of the literal Olympic size of this event. There's no way a city has enough time to take in a sudden influx of athletes, officials, and sporting fanatics in such short notice. Even the Super Bowl takes at least a year in advance to prepare for each city. The athletes are just going to have to work hard and train hard for another four years which I'm sure will be even more rewarding for many.As for the recent news, my heart truly goes out and hope we can work together to find solutions to what can be done to help the crew involved. We helped Kaylani get her passport back in realtime during TAR19 filming. We can definitely assist with this in some way. Maybe not directly, but some way.