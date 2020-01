It will affect their legs in Asia but probably not as bad as TAR 15 with swine flu. The cases that have occurred outside of China are due to people traveling from Wuhan. Coronavirus is actually a common virus, but it's just this one strain in China that has caused this outbreak. Still, the problem with coronavirus is that people can be asymptomatic but still contagious, so China will most certainly be off the map this year if it wasn't already, even airport connections.