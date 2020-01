Okay, yes i'm new here and this is actually my first post, but seriously, i have a major problem ! I watched every season of Survivor, so i turned to Australian Survivor end of 2018, watched all of those and now i'm currently watching Survivor South Africa S06. I still have S07 to watch but after that, i'm done. What am i gonna do with my life now ? My question is, is there any Survivor left worth watching or nah ? Of course i know new seasons are almost here, but i need my daily dose y'all !!!