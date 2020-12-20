« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Survivor 40 General Discussion  (Read 454 times)

0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline Jay33

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 154
Survivor 40 General Discussion
« on: December 20, 2019, 08:34:24 AM »
HATE that Edge of Extinction is being brought back. If there's any way to ruin a season so many people have been waiting so long for, then it's that.

But let's see.
Logged

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Moderator
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 50783
  • TAR Detective
Re: Survivor 40 General Discussion
« Reply #1 on: December 20, 2019, 08:57:38 AM »
Quote from: Jay33 on December 20, 2019, 08:34:24 AM
HATE that Edge of Extinction is being brought back. If there's any way to ruin a season so many people have been waiting so long for, then it's that.

But let's see.

I like having some sort of Portal of Re-Entry.

But Edge of Extincton? NOT that.
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline ZBC Company

  • aka spoler
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5028
Re: Survivor 40 General Discussion
« Reply #2 on: December 20, 2019, 01:39:47 PM »
i disagree with yall real love edge of exicent althought hate idea someone win for do nothing
Logged

Offline claude_24hrs

  • " I am Claude "
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1942
  • Not interested with fantasy games
    • Facebook
Re: Survivor 40 General Discussion
« Reply #3 on: December 20, 2019, 10:54:46 PM »
I could see with the Edge of Extinction twist plus with a new twist to use for the 40th season. This will be my first time I will see
Show content
Sophie, Kim, Ben, Wendell and Nick
on my TV screen in my life.
Logged

Offline Hubickichibi

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 421
  • Lets make a baby
Re: Survivor 40 General Discussion
« Reply #4 on: December 25, 2019, 06:03:57 PM »
With all these strong female castaways, we will see a female winner at last, and break male winners streak lately
Logged
Oh stop it probst

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6983
  • The best shows out there!
Re: Survivor 40 General Discussion
« Reply #5 on: January 15, 2020, 04:58:58 PM »
Im actually insanely excited for this season!  :conf: :cheer:

Season 40 should be the best, because we have the best of the best competing! I expect a hard-fought season, with great gameplay and epic challenges!   
Logged
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Offline claude_24hrs

  • " I am Claude "
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1942
  • Not interested with fantasy games
    • Facebook
Re: Survivor 40 General Discussion
« Reply #6 on: January 15, 2020, 09:46:18 PM »
It will be fought hard and the best excited Survivor season is yet to seen.
Logged

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6983
  • The best shows out there!
Re: Survivor 40 General Discussion
« Reply #7 on: January 15, 2020, 10:54:48 PM »
So for Season 40, Edge of Extinction is coming back! They seriously need to work it differently from S38. You cannot have a winner that sits on the Edge of Extinction for most of the game and then sweep to victory!  :funny:

Theres also the $2 million prize money for the winner!

And finally, theres the
Show content
fire tokens
, which we dont know much about!

What a season! <3
Logged
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Offline claude_24hrs

  • " I am Claude "
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1942
  • Not interested with fantasy games
    • Facebook
Re: Survivor 40 General Discussion
« Reply #8 on: January 16, 2020, 12:23:23 AM »
Quote from: BourkieBoy on January 15, 2020, 10:54:48 PM
So for Season 40, Edge of Extinction is coming back! They seriously need to work it differently from S38. You cannot have a winner that sits on the Edge of Extinction for most of the game and then sweep to victory!  :funny:

Theres also the $2 million prize money for the winner!

And finally, theres the
Show content
fire tokens
, which we dont know much about!

What a season! <3

Very interesting to see this. The seasons I haven't watched are: Nicaragua, RI, SoPa, One World, Caramoan, HHH, GI and DvG.

Are those above seasons good?
Logged

Offline Gra1162

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1146
  • I Call Shade
Re: Survivor 40 General Discussion
« Reply #9 on: January 16, 2020, 05:15:11 AM »
Quote from: claude_24hrs on January 16, 2020, 12:23:23 AM
Quote from: BourkieBoy on January 15, 2020, 10:54:48 PM
So for Season 40, Edge of Extinction is coming back! They seriously need to work it differently from S38. You cannot have a winner that sits on the Edge of Extinction for most of the game and then sweep to victory!  :funny:

Theres also the $2 million prize money for the winner!

And finally, theres the
Show content
fire tokens
, which we dont know much about!

What a season! <3

Very interesting to see this. The seasons I haven't watched are: Nicaragua, RI, SoPa, One World, Caramoan, HHH, GI and DvG.

Are those above seasons good?
IMHO RI was one of the worst seaons ever, which was set up for rob to win but Nicaragua and DvG are great season
Logged
Your Perfect, your beautiful
you look like linda evangelista
Your a model

Offline Hubickichibi

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 421
  • Lets make a baby
Re: Survivor 40 General Discussion
« Reply #10 on: Today at 02:12:35 AM »
Mama denise still have her curse
Logged
Oh stop it probst

Offline Hubickichibi

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 421
  • Lets make a baby
Re: Survivor 40 General Discussion
« Reply #11 on: Today at 02:56:40 AM »
Quote from: Gra1162 on January 16, 2020, 05:15:11 AM

IMHO RI was one of the worst seaons ever, which was set up for rob to win but Nicaragua and DvG are great season

It was not a set up
it show one of the best strategy in survivor history, "The Cult", if u cant understand this maybe the complexity of survivor is too much for u
even the cowboy marine ben speechless against boston rob

Quote from: claude_24hrs on January 16, 2020, 12:23:23 AM
Very interesting to see this. The seasons I haven't watched are: Nicaragua, RI, SoPa, One World, Caramoan, HHH, GI and DvG.

Are those above seasons good?

Dont listen to him he doesnt know anything about survivor
Redemption Island was one of the greatest, it showcase one of the best strategy in Survivor history by boston rob, story of resilient and broken heart and we got Andrea at her cutest
Caramoan has francesqwa moment but also got brandon mental illness unleash
Nicaragua, HHH & One World are good but among bottom tier, South Pasific got many fans favorite, Coach, Ozzy and Cochran, Ghost Island and DvG are the recent seasons so still fresh and got fans favorite the noble one and prof hubicki
Logged
Oh stop it probst
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 