So for Season 40, Edge of Extinction is coming back! They seriously need to work it differently from S38. You cannot have a winner that sits on the Edge of Extinction for most of the game and then sweep to victory!
Theres also the $2 million prize money for the winner!
And finally, theres the
fire tokens, which we dont know much about!
What a season! <3
Very interesting to see this. The seasons I haven't watched are: Nicaragua, RI, SoPa, One World, Caramoan, HHH, GI and DvG.
Are those above seasons good?