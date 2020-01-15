Tony Vlachos

Hometown: Jersey City, New JerseyCurrent residence: Allendale, New JerseyPrevious seasons: Winner of Survivor: Cagayan (Season 28), Survivor: Game Changers (Season 34)Occupation: Police OfficerHobbies: Spending as much time as possible with my whole family. That is my only and most fun hobby.Pet Peeves: One-uppers, know-it-alls, laziness, entitlement, and passive-aggressiveness.Three words to describe you: Respectful, reliable, and responsible.When did you first watch Survivor?Season 1 (on and off throughout the years).Do you still watch Survivor?Yes.Who is your inspiration in life?My father.What does Survivor mean to you and your family?Survivor has been a financial blessing to me and my family, and we'll always be extremely grateful for that.What is one way playing Survivor changed your life?Financially! After winning, it catapulted me to a higher tax bracket, where I consistently stayed since!As Survivor approaches Season 40 and celebrates 20 years on television, what does it mean to be a part of the legacy?It's truly as surreal as it was for me the very first time I played. I'm genuinely humbled that Survivor looks at me as one of their top winners, so much that they would invite me back to play again not once, but TWICE! Being a part of this unimaginable milestone of a season is HUGE!How will you play differently than you have in your past seasons?I've played Survivor twice (Season 28 and 34)I won once, and lost once. I've learned that my game-winning performance was similar to that of a one-trick pony. There is no way I can perform the same tricks playing with Survivor legends and expect to get away with it. Hence my second time playing on Game Changers. Fortunately for me, I'm well aware that I will have to change the way that I'm wired. I will play this season differently by not being as loud/flashy and will try my best to control the votes/game without making it obvious that I'm doing just that. Wish me luck! LOL!