Sarah Lacina

Hometown: Muscatine, IowaCurrent residence: Cedar Rapids, IowaPrevious seasons: Survivor: Cagayan (Season 28), Winner of Survivor: Game Changers (Season 34)Occupation: Police OfficerHobbies: Spending time with my family, CrossFit, golf, running, and biking.Pet peeves: Loud eaters, voicemails, slow drivers in the left lane, when my husband leaves empty boxes in the pantry, text messages before 6 am, pouring cereal into a bowl just to find out there's no milk, when you are a loyal customer and your bill goes up but a new customer gets a better deal, no hot water left when you get in the shower, unsubscribing from emails but they still send you emails, group text messages, people that back into parking spaces, cats, steep driveways, pen clicking, restaurant tables that are uneven or wobbly, empty toilet paper roll left on the roller, delayed flights, and interrupted TV due to weather.Three words to describe you: Determined, competitive, and street smart.When did you first watch Survivor?I've watched Survivor since the beginning.Do you still watch Survivor?Every Wednesday my family sits down and watches Survivor together.Who is your inspiration in life?Not one specific person, but anyone who is willing to try. If you never try the answer is always no. People who are not afraid of failure because they believe they can succeed inspire me.What does Survivor mean to you and your family?Survivor means the world to my family; it has made our lives much easier financially.What is one way playing Survivor changed your life?Enduring the mental, emotional, and physical aspects of the game made me realize how powerful your mind and attitude are. Survivor changed me by teaching me that anything is possible! There is NOTHING I can't accomplish.As Survivor approaches Season 40 and celebrates 20 years on television, what does it mean to be a part of the legacy?40 seasons is absolutely insane! I am honored and humbled to be chosen to play three times.How will you play differently than you have in your past seasons?The past two seasons I've had a game plan going into the season. I've now played two completely different games, one being loyal and one being a flip-flopper. I feel like the best approach to this season is going to be psychological warfare to create paranoia and have people self-destruct.