Kim Spradlin-Wolfe

Hometown: San AntonioCurrent residence: San AntonioPrevious season: Winner of Survivor: One World (Season 24)Occupation: Interior DesignerHobbies: Buying-selling vintage goods, renovating houses, playing with my kids, and picking up after my kids.Pet peeves: People who stare at parts of my face that are not my eyes during conversation, road ragers, and perpetual nail picking.Three words to describe you: Natural, gritty, and resilient.When did you first watch Survivor?Senior year of high school, 2001.Do you still watch Survivor?Yes!What does Survivor mean to you and your family?Since we've loved watching the show since the beginning, the experience of getting to go and do it was supreme, it's such a bright memory for us all.What is one way playing Survivor changed your life?I needed a reset button for my own self-confidence and just in life in general. Survivor was the perfect thing at the perfect time; I believe it changed my trajectory going forward.As Survivor approaches Season 40 and celebrates 20 years on television, what does it mean to be a part of the legacy?It's such an integrated part of my life I sometimes forget and take it for granted. I'm so grateful for all the fun that has come from being a part of Survivor.How will you play differently than you did in your past season?My life has changed tremendously in the last seven years. My first go-round I was 28 and newly single, I coveted the escape and the adventure of Survivor. Since then, I got married and had three babies as fast as humanly possible. I think this will perhaps change everything about the way I play, I just don't know exactly how. My plan is to take this new season as a completely new and separate experience from the last!