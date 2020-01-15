Parvati Shallow

Hometown: Atlanta, GeorgiaCurrent residence: Los Angeles, CaliforniaPrevious seasons: Survivor: Cook Islands (Season 13), Winner of Survivor: Fans vs. Favorites (Season 16), Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains (Season 20)Occupation: Yoga Teacher, Life Coach, and SpeakerHobbies: Posting photos of my baby on Instagram and yoga retreats.Pet peeves: Heavy breathing.Three words to describe you: Survivor, champion, goddess.When did you first watch Survivor?When Stephanie LaGrossa crushed Palau.Do you still watch Survivor?I do.Who is your inspiration in life?One time I met a man in the Atlanta airport who had two prosthetic legs. He was in a wheelchair and traveling with an infant and his toddlerand zero support crew. He was smiling. That man blew my mind.What does Survivor mean to you and your family?Survivor is my family. My husband competed on Season 29, and I thought he was cute when I saw him on TV. Then we met in real life at a Grassroot Soccer charity soccer tournament hosted by Ethan Zohn, winner of Survivor: Africa. And now we have a Survivor baby. It's kind of absurd, really.What is one way that playing Survivor changed your life?It opened up the competitive beast within, and it also gave me the opportunity to host TV shows, travel around the world as a journalist, and take pics with really excited fans at airports. I played three seasons when I was in my 20s and then processed my experiences for the last decade. I think the main reason that I am able to help people with my work as a life coach and yoga teacher is because I came through such intense experiences playing and winning Survivor and then afterward with the criticism and reality TV fame. I know what it's like to go after a goal with everything I have. I know in my bones how hard it is to be judged and found lacking. I know the sting of betrayal, and I also know that miracles happen all the time. No matter what it looks like, there is a way through every block.As Survivor approaches Season 40 and celebrates 20 years on television, what does it mean to be a part of the legacy?I am pumped. I thought I was done, but this opportunity to compete with the best of the best is too good to pass up. The game has changed. It's faster, more complex, and people are bolder. I'm excited to get into this more dynamic arena and win a totally new game.How will you play differently than you have in your past seasons?I'm sure I will be targeted again right away, like I was on Heroes vs. Villains. So, this time I will have to take into consideration that I may be on the outside looking in at first. There also may be some people playing with me that I have history withprobably not good historyand I will have to clear my mind and see them as totally new, like we're meeting for the first time. I plan to be more aggressive and sneaky in hunting idols, distributing misinformation, letting other people lead and take credit, and really play up that I'm a new mom. I'm definitely not in as good of physical shape as I was the last few times I played, but I have a new stamina and capacity that comes from knowing that I can survive six months of sleep deprivation with a newborn. And, I know that I can connect with people in a completely different way as a mother.