S40: Scheduling

S40: Scheduling
January 15, 2020, 12:58:56 PM
One week prior to the SURVIVOR premiere, a one-hour retrospective special, SURVIVOR AT 40: GREATEST MOMENTS AND PLAYERS, will air Wednesday, Feb. 5 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. The special will revisit some of the greatest moments and memorable players in SURVIVOR history, feature new interviews with favorite castaways and reveal a sneak peek at SURVIVOR: WINNERS AT WAR. Jeff Probst and Matt Van Wagenen are the executive producers.

The 40th installment of the groundbreaking series coincides with its 20-year anniversary.
Re: S40: Scheduling
January 15, 2020, 01:01:33 PM
The 40th Edition, Themed Winners at War, Premieres with a Special Two-Hour Episode Wednesday, Feb. 12, 8-10PM EST 

Hosted by Emmy Award Winner Jeff Probst
Re: S40: Scheduling
Today at 02:24:37 AM
I hope this is the right place to post this information!

According to the TV Tonight website, Australian viewers will be able Season 40 starting February 13 on 9GO at 7:30pm! :)
