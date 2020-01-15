One week prior to the SURVIVOR premiere, a one-hour retrospective special, SURVIVOR AT 40: GREATEST MOMENTS AND PLAYERS, will air Wednesday, Feb. 5 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. The special will revisit some of the greatest moments and memorable players in SURVIVOR history, feature new interviews with favorite castaways and reveal a sneak peek at SURVIVOR: WINNERS AT WAR. Jeff Probst and Matt Van Wagenen are the executive producers.



The 40th installment of the groundbreaking series coincides with its 20-year anniversary.

