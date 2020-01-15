« previous next »
S40: Rob Mariano (S22 winner)

S40: Rob Mariano (S22 winner)
January 15, 2020, 12:57:21 PM


Rob Mariano

Biography

Hometown: Boston, Massachusetts
Current residence: Pensacola, Florida
Previous seasons: Survivor: Marquesas (Season 4), Survivor: All-Stars (Season 8), Survivor: Heroes Vs. Villains (Season 20), Winner of Survivor: Redemption Island (Season 22), Mentor on Survivor: Island of the Idols (Season 39)
Occupation: Construction

Hobbies: Fishing, poker, ice hockey, and golf.

Pet peeves: Cry babies.

Three words to describe you: Competitive, adventurous, and consistent.

When did you first watch Survivor?
From the beginning.

Do you still watch Survivor?
Yes.

Who is your inspiration in life?
My parents.

What does Survivor mean to you and your family?
I have my family because of Survivor!

What is one way playing Survivor changed your life?
I have my family because of Survivor!

As Survivor approaches Season 40 and celebrates 20 years on television, what does it mean to be a part of the legacy?
It's an honor to have played this game from the very beginning and I'm grateful for everything that Survivor has brought to my life. This season is truly monumental and a celebration and I'm so proud to be a part of it!

How will you play differently than you have in your past seasons?
Always got to adapt!
Re: S40: Rob Mariano (S22 winner)
January 15, 2020, 06:52:00 PM


Photo: Robert Voet --CBS
Re: S40: Rob Mariano (S22 winner)
March 07, 2020, 03:29:50 AM



Re: S40: Rob Mariano (S22 winner)
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:30:03 AM »
The robfather sleeps with the fishes
Re: S40: Rob Mariano (S22 winner)
« Reply #4 on: Today at 02:41:16 AM »
