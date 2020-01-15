« previous next »
S40: Yul Kwon (S13 winner)
Yul Kwon

Biographyh

Hometown: Concord, California
Current residence: Los Altos, California
Previous season: Winner of Survivor: Cook Islands (Season 13)
Occupation: Product Management

Hobbies: Hobbies? You mean the things I used to do before I had kids?

Pet peeves: People who don't wash their hands after using the toilet. I'm a total germophobe.

Three words to describe you: Empathetic, introverted, and idealistic.

When did you first watch Survivor?
Survivor: Borneo!

Do you still watch Survivor?
Yes.

Who is your inspiration in life?
I once heard someone say that the richness of a person's life isn't measured by money, but by the people in it. I felt inspired by this back then, and continue to believe it today.

What does Survivor mean to you and your family?
I owe my family to Survivor. I met my wife after we were set up by Brad Virata (my Tribemate from Cook Islands) and now we have two beautiful girls who just watched Survivor for the first time!

What is one way playing Survivor changed your life?
Winning Survivor gave me a platform for raising awareness of issues I care about, from diversity in media, to the need for more minority bone marrow donors, to the importance of civic and political engagement. It also gave me a lifelong aversion to eating coconuts.

As Survivor approaches Season 40 and celebrates 20 years on television, what does it mean to be a part of the legacy?
It's gratifying to be part of something that changed the media landscape and brought more diversity onscreen to mainstream audiences. Survivor showed that, regardless of gender or ethnic differences, we're all human beings who share a common capacity for connection, inspiration, and glee over well-executed blindsides.

How will you play differently than you did in your past season?
When I played on Cook Islands, I felt as though I had to walk on eggshells and monitor every word, especially in light of the surprise theme for that season. Now that I'm free of those constraints, I'm just gonna let it rip!
Re: S40: Yul Kwon (S13 winner)
Re: S40: Yul Kwon (S13 winner)
Yul storyline is so great
Re: S40: Yul Kwon (S13 winner)
Yup was my F3 choice right from the start. He was always an underrated winner compared to Ozzy. The vote for him to win shouldnt even be that hard on his season. He was the clear winner by a mile.
Re: S40: Yul Kwon (S13 winner)
I would love to see Yul win but I don't think they will let him get there because he would be a slam-dunk to win.

His season was the only season that I really didn't mind who won between him and Ozzy.  They both played great games, although different games.  Loved Yul's strategic mind and loved Ozzy's physical abilities.  IMO both worthy of a win.
