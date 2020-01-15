Wendell Holland

Hometown: Philadelphia, PennsylvaniaCurrent residence: Philadelphia, PennsylvaniaPrevious season: Winner of Survivor: Ghost Island (Season 36)Occupation: Furniture DesignerHobbies: Playing basketball, traveling, and playing with my niece and nephew.Three words to describe you: Determined, inspirational, and loving.When did you first watch Survivor?Season 18  Survivor: Tocantins.Do you still watch Survivor?Yes.Who is your inspiration in life?My parents are my inspiration.What does Survivor mean to you and your family?To me, it is a decade-long dream turned into reality. My family saw it as one of those crazy dreams of mine, and they supported it with curiosity. When they realized how serious I took Survivor, and that I was pretty good at it, they threw their full support behind me. For that, I'm super grateful.What is one way playing Survivor changed your life?It made me much busier. I give more talks, travel more, and give back more than I had before. Before I made lots of custom furniture for Beve Unlimited and traveled a little for deliveries. Now I still make lots of furniture, but I'm traveling globally for other sorts of opportunities, as well.As Survivor approaches Season 40 and celebrates 20 years on television, what does it mean to be a part of the legacy?The best season ever was the 10 year anniversary: Season 20, Heroes vs Villains. This will be yet another huge season: Season 40, Winners At War, the first all-winners season. To be a part of it, I'm part of the Survivor legacy, and that's something that I've always wanted to accomplish. So I'm just humbled, honored, and grateful to be out here again.How will you play differently than you did in your past season?Last time I was playing for a lot of people back home. I wanted to play it safe to represent well for my family, community, and loved ones back home. I wanted to leave something my little cousins and my niece and nephew could see and be proud of. They have that; I did that. This time I want to loosen up a bit and have some fun out there. Backstab a little bit, and talk even more trash. Shoot at some big dogs, and pull some tricks out. Maybe even do some things that are out of character. Let's see who's out here to really play the game.