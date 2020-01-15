K. Noted with thanks. Shes the one with 2 million in her pockets anyway.



No no no auntie, end NOT justifies the means, thats evildoers dogmarob & parvy play better game than sandra on their 2 best seasons, some of the winners who only play once play better than herand even cirie play better even though she never wonwhile sandra won twice and got $2M and considered one of the bestshe is not the best, simply bcoz she just dragged by other players on her 2 seasonsit was lil who carry her on pearl island and russell who are completely cant comprehend social aspect of the game (at that time) dragged her to the final tribelike robfather said if u win u win, so she still a deserved winnerbut i agree with john fairplay and many fans, sandra is the luckiest player on survivor historyjust the fact that she is the biggest goat ever who beat all the players who dragged her, thats why i guess many fans love herrob basically won twice and we all know now that in all stars he would won the votes if not hacked by the russians