Sandra Diaz-Twine

Biography

Hometown: Stamford, Connecticut
Current residence: Riverview, Florida
Previous seasons: Winner of Survivor: Pearl Islands (Season 7), Winner of Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains (Season 20), Survivor: Game Changers (Season 34), Mentor on Survivor: Island of the Idols (Season 39).
Occupation: Case Manager at Law Firm

Hobbies: Couponing.

Pet peeves: People who can't park inside the lines.

Three words to describe you: Sassy, unapologetic, and loyal.

When did you first watch Survivor?
Season 1.

Do you still watch Survivor?
Yup.

Who is your inspiration in life?
My mother and maternal grandparents.

What does Survivor mean to you and your family?
Everything I have is because of Survivor. I'm very grateful.

What is one way playing Survivor changed your life?
I'm the only two-time winner.

As Survivor approaches Season 40 and celebrates 20 years on television, what does it mean to be a part of the legacy?
It's an honor to have been part of this show!

How will you play differently than you have in your past seasons?
I'm gonna switch it up from the usual "as long as it's not me" philosophy.
Photo: Robert Voet--CBS
Slay queen  :2hearts: :2hearts:
Sandra shark do do do do
Sandra bench do do do do
The queen stays queen.

This is what I call a Survivor with game. Every season she plays differently.

She sits on the bench and yet nobody votes her ass out.
She not play "anybody but me" this season?
Not really. She is in control this season darling.
Or she just have better pre game alliance
Lol. Then that makes her an awesome player. Look at the relationships Tyson had and what subsequently happened.
Oh she is one of the greatest player ever play, but i just point out your post about sandra play different game in each season is... um since iam not allowed to say "you wrong" whatsoever
i will call it "not true" at all, since sandra play the same strategy every time she play: lie, spread rumours, she is the master of deceit and this time she got loyal minions in tony and officer sarah
i just hope officer sarah realize they will lose to sandra, with her "retired storyline" it will be 10-0-0 for sandra in F3, so i still believe officer sarah will cut her throat before F5, and we will have new queen, queen officer other half of cop r us sarah
Sandra out do do do do
U r not a queen if u quit!!!
ummmm okay NOPE

YOU CAN still be a queen even if you *quit*, literally everyone still loved wendy even through she *quit*

and ummm adore delno and dela are both still sickining queens even though they quit

you can still be considered a queen even after you quit

shes still the survivor queen to me
