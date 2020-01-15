Sandra Diaz-Twine

Hometown: Stamford, ConnecticutCurrent residence: Riverview, FloridaPrevious seasons: Winner of Survivor: Pearl Islands (Season 7), Winner of Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains (Season 20), Survivor: Game Changers (Season 34), Mentor on Survivor: Island of the Idols (Season 39).Occupation: Case Manager at Law FirmHobbies: Couponing.Pet peeves: People who can't park inside the lines.Three words to describe you: Sassy, unapologetic, and loyal.When did you first watch Survivor?Season 1.Do you still watch Survivor?Yup.Who is your inspiration in life?My mother and maternal grandparents.What does Survivor mean to you and your family?Everything I have is because of Survivor. I'm very grateful.What is one way playing Survivor changed your life?I'm the only two-time winner.As Survivor approaches Season 40 and celebrates 20 years on television, what does it mean to be a part of the legacy?It's an honor to have been part of this show!How will you play differently than you have in your past seasons?I'm gonna switch it up from the usual "as long as it's not me" philosophy.