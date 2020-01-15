Tyson Apostol

Hometown: Lindon, UtahCurrent residence: Mesa, ArizonaPrevious seasons: Survivor: Tocantins (Season 18), Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains (Season 20), Winner of Survivor: Blood vs. Water (Season 27)Occupation: Son, husband, father, friend. In a different order though.Hobbies: Dadding, pickleball, mountain biking, and watching TV.Pet peeves: Inefficiency, other know-it-alls, and inconsiderateness.When did you first watch Survivor?When I was familiarizing myself with the game right before the first season I played (Season 18). I haven't missed any episodes other than those on seasons I was on after my vote out, because I'm petty.Do you still watch Survivor?Of course.Who is your inspiration in life?My daughters. If I could get as excited at anything as they do about a passing airplane or the moon I'd be crushing life.What does Survivor mean to you and your family?Survivor has afforded me the luxury of spending lots of time with my kids. For which I will always be grateful.What is one way playing Survivor changed your life?Opened lots of doors to pursue many different interests. Met many lifelong friends and gave me something to focus on every single moment my brain has some downtime.As Survivor approaches Season 40 and celebrates 20 years on television, what does it mean to be a part of the legacy?I'm honestly honored and proud to be a part of such a milestone. I would have been secretly a bit hurt had I not been included even though I'd pretend not to care.How will you play differently than you have in your past seasons?I think players will be watching for a sarcastic, cutting, almost aggressive personality who steals food. I'll have to make it SEEM like I am none of those or like I have chilled out a bit, because I have... or have I?