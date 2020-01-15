« previous next »
S40: Tyson Apostol (S27 winner)
Tyson Apostol

Biography

Hometown: Lindon, Utah
Current residence: Mesa, Arizona
Previous seasons: Survivor: Tocantins (Season 18), Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains (Season 20), Winner of Survivor: Blood vs. Water (Season 27)
Occupation: Son, husband, father, friend. In a different order though.

Hobbies: Dadding, pickleball, mountain biking, and watching TV.

Pet peeves: Inefficiency, other know-it-alls, and inconsiderateness.

When did you first watch Survivor?
When I was familiarizing myself with the game right before the first season I played (Season 18). I haven't missed any episodes other than those on seasons I was on after my vote out, because I'm petty.

Do you still watch Survivor?
Of course.
 
Who is your inspiration in life?
My daughters. If I could get as excited at anything as they do about a passing airplane or the moon I'd be crushing life.

What does Survivor mean to you and your family?
Survivor has afforded me the luxury of spending lots of time with my kids. For which I will always be grateful.

What is one way playing Survivor changed your life?
Opened lots of doors to pursue many different interests. Met many lifelong friends and gave me something to focus on every single moment my brain has some downtime.

As Survivor approaches Season 40 and celebrates 20 years on television, what does it mean to be a part of the legacy?
I'm honestly honored and proud to be a part of such a milestone. I would have been secretly a bit hurt had I not been included even though I'd pretend not to care.

How will you play differently than you have in your past seasons?
I think players will be watching for a sarcastic, cutting, almost aggressive personality who steals food. I'll have to make it SEEM like I am none of those or like I have chilled out a bit, because I have... or have I?
Re: S40: Tyson Apostol (S27 winner)
Photo: Robert Voet--CBS
Re: S40: Tyson Apostol (S27 winner)
To be honest, I hope Tyson never get invited back again.

He was meh on his first season, dumb on HvV, and lucked out on Blood VS Water. He is definitely an interesting persona, but he literally did nothing this season. When the Poker alliance was revealed, Kim fought for her life, while Tyson basically bitched about the puzzle loser and tried to target Sandra.

Anyone but me - It could have been so easy for him to turn on Kim, yet...  :bow:

Idk, he deserved to win his season, but to me, hes in the class of JT. Once off lucked out without much skills.
To be honest, I hope Tyson never get invited back again.

He was meh on his first season, dumb on HvV, and lucked out on Blood VS Water. He is definitely an interesting persona, but he literally did nothing this season. When the Poker alliance was revealed, Kim fought for her life, while Tyson basically bitched about the puzzle loser and tried to target Sandra.

Anyone but me - It could have been so easy for him to turn on Kim, yet...  :bow:

Idk, he deserved to win his season, but to me, hes in the class of JT. Once off lucked out without much skills.
Agreed
To be honest, I hope Tyson never get invited back again.

He was meh on his first season, dumb on HvV, and lucked out on Blood VS Water. He is definitely an interesting persona, but he literally did nothing this season. When the Poker alliance was revealed, Kim fought for her life, while Tyson basically bitched about the puzzle loser and tried to target Sandra.

Anyone but me - It could have been so easy for him to turn on Kim, yet...  :bow:

Idk, he deserved to win his season, but to me, hes in the class of JT. Once off lucked out without much skills.

Completely wrong, he got brilliant game in BvW
and he's try so hard even going for sandra, that's not "did nothing", also he got a point, it reaveled (to us audience) that there are 4 non-unconnected players who running dakal
Nah, he lucked out at the F6.

To me playing a goof ball game 4 times is just a tad too much. Boring.

If he is so good at calling out the players that are not connected, then why didnt he turn the vote on them? Tysons game is a bore to watch every season. The first season he was funny, second season he was funny yet it was repetitive and by the third and this season, it just shows he has no social game.
Being funny and buddy buddy with gervase is social game
that his main strategy, in this season yull mess his game with non in game strategy
