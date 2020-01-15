Natalie Anderson

Hometown: Colombo, Sri LankaCurrent residence: Edgewater, New JerseyPrevious season: Winner of Survivor: San Juan del Sur (Season 29)Occupation: CrossFit TrainerHobbies: CrossFit, adventures, and eating tacos.Pet peeves: Selfish people.Three words to describe you: Strong, relentless, and adaptable.When did you first watch Survivor?Season 27: Blood vs. Water.Do you still watch Survivor?YES!What is your inspiration in life?Health and happiness.What does Survivor mean to you and your family?To me Survivor was a test of my mental, physical, and emotional strength. It also made me realize how much my family (Nadiya) means to me and that nothing motivates me more than that. To my family, Survivor meant pride in having a daughter that was strong, bold, and resilient. Also, to be the first person of South East Asia to be on the show and win was pretty sweet.What is one way playing Survivor changed your life?To know that my determination and unwavering dedication can pay off. And no matter how bleak a situation may seem, that if you are focused and work hard it will pay off. It made me proud of my physical and mental strength. It made me confident in my independence and to always stand up for what you believe in and what you deserve in real life and in the game of Survivor.As Survivor approaches Season 40 and celebrates 20 years on television, what does it mean to be a part of the legacy?It seems almost surreal that I am a part of this legacy. I am honored and grateful to have had this experience and that the fans of the show embraced me as a winner that deserved the title of Sole Survivor. To be a female winner and to be praised for being strong BOTH physically and mentally, bold and unapologetic means so much to me.How will you play differently than you did in your past season?There are so many factors that are in play in the game of Survivor. It would be stupid for me to even try and start my gameplay ahead of time. But, given the fact that I never got one single vote against me during my season, I don't think I should change much about intuition and game. I am proud of standing up for myself, for being brass and bold, for being strong and ruthless. I know to win Survivor you have to work hard but I also know that there are added factors like timing and luck that can help. Hoping for a little luck, some good timing, and my hard work to bring me success just like my first season.