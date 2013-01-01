Survivor - dont know what season or where to post on RRF so I thought Id put it here: Please move to appropriate thread if needed.
Saw on Facebook page Survivor - 2020 - winners at war someone posted a link to the First Aid team for Survivor looking for medics, along with other production details, including dates.
Heres the link https://worldextrememedicine.com/job/exciting-opportunity-paramedic-nurse-needed-to-join-wem-medical-team-supporting-survivor/
World Extreme Medicine is seeking a registered nurse or paramedic to join the Medical Media Support Team in the South Pacific working to support the filming of reality TV show Survivor.
Your role will include:
Providing medical care for a television filming crew of approx. 250 individuals and 200 local staff.
Providing basic primary care/minor injuries as well as dealing with medical emergencies, where necessary.
Accompanying patients, where necessary, if evacuated to the mainland, New Zealand or Australia.
Providing 24 hour on call cover alongside the team.
Salary US$1250 per week
Dates:
22nd March 2nd July (exact finish date TBC)
Reasonable Renumeration, Flights, food and accommodation are provided as part of the role.
The medical team will be made up of 3 doctors and 5 nurses/paramedics.
We will be based in a clinic on an island resort and will provide 2 medics from 0630-1800 in the clinic and 24 hour on call cover. We provide med cover for remote sites (30-60 min boat ride) for set construction and filming.
The majority of the work is basic primary care/minor injuries with the occasional emergency. As a nurse/paramedic youd probably do 2 days in clinic, 4 days out on site and 1 day off per week. The days on site can be quite physically demanding, having to carry med kit over rocky beaches through waist deep water. We try and help the rest of the crew with their lifting and carrying when possible.
The rota will include 1 day off per week (paid) and 1 or 2 nights on call. There is a good social scene and there will be opportunities for scuba diving/surfing/paddle boarding etc.
If you are interested in being a part of the team, please email your CV and a covering letter to operations@extreme-medicine.com
by no later than 15th January