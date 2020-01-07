« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: PRODUCER's GUILD Nomination!!  (Read 1750 times)

0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Moderator
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 51123
  • TAR Detective
PRODUCER's GUILD Nomination!!
« on: January 07, 2020, 12:05:00 PM »
NOMINATED for SEASON 31!
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Moderator
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 51123
  • TAR Detective
Re: PRODUCER's GUILD Nomination!!
« Reply #1 on: January 07, 2020, 12:24:32 PM »
Interesting that Queer Eye is now under The Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television??

https://www.awn.com/news/producers-guild-announces-2020-nominations
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Online theschnauzers

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3740
  • An original TARfly
Re: PRODUCER's GUILD Nomination!!
« Reply #2 on: January 12, 2020, 05:24:01 PM »
Queer Eye was never a game show or a competition. So actually that change makes sense.
Logged
-- theschnauzers

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Moderator
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 51123
  • TAR Detective
Re: PRODUCER's GUILD Nomination!!
« Reply #3 on: Today at 04:30:53 PM »
The Award for Excellent Producer of Sport & Competitors TV

The Wonderful Race (Season 31)  :groan:
Producers: Jerry Bruckheimer, Bertram van Munster, Jonathan Littman, Elise Doganieri, Mark Vertullo, Phil Keoghan

The Masked Singer (Season 1)
Producers: Craig Plestis, Izzie Choose Ibarra, Nikki Varhely-Gillingham, Rosie Seitchik, Stacey Thomas-Muir, Nick Cannon, Ashley Sylvester, Lindsay Tuggle, Pete Cooksley, Chelsea Candelaria, Anne Chanthavong, Zoë Ritchken, Deena Katz, Erin Brady, Jeff Kmiotek, Lexi Shoemaker

WINNER: RuPauls Drag Race (Season 11)
Producers: Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, Mandy Salangsang, RuPaul Charles, Steven Corfe, Bruce McCoy, Michele Mills, Jacqueline Wilson, Thairin Smothers, John Polly, Michelle Visage, Jen Passovoy

Top Chef (Season 16)
Producers: Dan Cutforth, Jane Lipsitz, Doneen Arquines, Casey Kriley, Tara Siener, Justin Rae Barnes, Blake Davis, Patrick Schmedeman, Wade Sheeler, Tom Colicchio, Padma Lakshmi, Elida Carbajal Araiza, Brian Fowler, Caitlin Rademaekers, Steve Lichtenstein, Emily Van Bergen

The Voice (Season 16, Season 17)
Producers: John de Mol, Mark Burnett, Audrey Morrissey, Stijn Bakkers, Amanda Zucker, Kyra Thompson, Teddy Valenti, Kyley Tucker, Carson Daly


https://gruntstuff.com/succession-1917-among-top-winners-at-producers-guild-awards


>>>and yes, I already submitted a correction lol.
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 