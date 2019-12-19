« previous next »
Survivor 40: Winners at War: MEDIA

Survivor 40: Winners at War: MEDIA
December 19, 2019, 11:47:33 AM
Survivor - First look at the 40th season, "Survivor: Winners at War"

For the first time ever, 20 previous Survivor winners will compete to outwit, outplay and outlast on season 40 "Survivor: Winners at War," premiering Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 8 pm ET/PT on the CBS Television Network.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/3dzuZWVEcTY" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/3dzuZWVEcTY</a>
Re: Survivor 40: Winners at War: MEDIA
January 12, 2020, 10:12:10 AM
Re: Survivor 40: Winners at War: MEDIA
January 15, 2020, 08:06:40 PM
Re: Survivor 40: Winners at War: MEDIA
January 15, 2020, 08:11:28 PM
Jeff Probst Discusses the 20 Legendary Winners Returning to Compete in Survivor: Winners At War

Jeff Probst discusses the 20 legendary winners who will return to compete against each other on the 40th season of the Emmy Award-winning series Jeff Probst Discusses the 20 Legendary Winners Returning to Compete in Survivor: Winners At War. The special two-hour premiere airs Wednesday, Feb. 12 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.  The 20th anniversary edition of the groundbreaking series, themed Jeff Probst Discusses the 20 Legendary Winners Returning to Compete in Winners At War, unites the most memorable, heroic and celebrated champions from the past two decades in the biggest battle in the show's history, as the series' best strategists of all time fight to earn a repeat title of Sole Survivor and a record-breaking $2 Million, largest prize in reality-show history.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/NtH3FhO5ILs" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/NtH3FhO5ILs</a>
Re: Survivor 40: Winners at War: MEDIA
February 07, 2020, 03:43:16 PM
Survivor - Outwit, Outplay, Outlast: Which Is Most Crucial For Winning Survivor?

Which piece of the Survivor mantra is the most critical element of gameplay? There's no one better to weigh in than the amazing line-up of Survivor winners set to compete in Survivor's landmark 40th season. Don't miss the season premiere of Survivor: Winners at War on Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 8/7c on CBS and CBS All Access.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/nuRTx4rjrZI" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/nuRTx4rjrZI</a>
Re: Survivor 40: Winners at War: MEDIA
February 10, 2020, 02:57:27 PM
Which Survivor Legends Do The Season 40 Castaways Want To Align With?

Survivor: Winners at War is chock full of iconic Survivor players, but even the best of the best will need help getting to Day 39. The castaways from the milestone Survivor Season 40 weigh in on who they're looking to align with during the game. Don't miss the season premiere of Survivor: Winners at War on Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 8/7c on CBS and CBS All Access.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/rcPVFG-rZTs" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/rcPVFG-rZTs</a>
Re: Survivor 40: Winners at War: MEDIA
February 12, 2020, 12:02:27 PM
It appears Survivor 40 is nixing the opening credits entirely

https://twitter.com/DaltonRoss/status/1226940002010972160
Re: Survivor 40: Winners at War: MEDIA
February 13, 2020, 07:06:25 PM
Survivor Season 40: Jeff Probst Recaps Episode 1

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/LP7geVFCV2k" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/LP7geVFCV2k</a>
Re: Survivor 40: Winners at War: MEDIA
February 15, 2020, 11:45:07 AM
Survivor Season 40 Spotlight: Alliances In The Making

Right out of the gate, the Survivor icons competing in Season 40 are making moves to form solid alliances while going the extra mile to break down the ones they suspect already exist. Watch all-new episodes of Survivor: Winners at War on Wednesdays at 8/7c on CBS and CBS All Access.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/A6UQFjQHw34" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/A6UQFjQHw34</a>
Re: Survivor 40: Winners at War: MEDIA
February 15, 2020, 04:36:37 PM
Survivor - How The Legendary Survivor Castaways Will Change Their Strategies For Season 40

Every castaway on Survivor: Winners at War took home the title of Sole Survivor, which means that the same bag of tricks won't work against other Survivor icons. How are the returning champions going to shake up their gameplay for this all-star season? Don't miss the season premiere of Survivor: Winners at War on Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 8/7c on CBS and CBS All Access.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/VLnK5ityThY" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/VLnK5ityThY</a>
Re: Survivor 40: Winners at War: MEDIA
February 21, 2020, 11:28:33 AM
Survivor Season 40: Jeff Probst Recaps Episode 2

Jeff Probst recaps all of the big events from Episode 2 of Survivor: Winners at War, including the heated hunt for hidden Idols, old alliances resurfacing, and the "mafia boss" move that shook up Tribal Council. Watch all-new episodes of Survivor: Winners at War on Wednesdays at 8/7c on CBS and CBS All Access.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/VHS9uKl_3c8" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/VHS9uKl_3c8</a>
Re: Survivor 40: Winners at War: MEDIA
February 27, 2020, 11:22:16 AM
Survivor Season 40: Jeff Probst Recaps Episode 3

Jeff Probst recaps all of the big events from Episode 3 of Survivor: Winners at War, including Sarah's stealth mission to the opposing Tribe, Adam's big attempt to make waves, and another old school player being voted off.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/HZGkNisctRQ" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/HZGkNisctRQ</a>
Re: Survivor 40: Winners at War: MEDIA
March 05, 2020, 05:21:39 PM
Survivor Season 40: Jeff Probst Recaps Episode 4

Jeff Probst recaps all of the big events from Episode 4 of Survivor: Winners at War, including the inspiring challenge on Edge of Extinction, Parvati and Rob's attempt at damage control, and the incredible victory at the Immunity Challenge.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/jAbuiE4PxyA" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/jAbuiE4PxyA</a>
Re: Survivor 40: Winners at War: MEDIA
March 07, 2020, 02:12:32 PM
Survivor Season 40 Spotlight: Fire Tokens

There's a new game twist for the landmark 40th season of Survivor, and it's the brand new Survivor currency known as fire tokens. Allowing the players to impact the game even if they've been relegated to the Edge of Extinction, fire tokens could be a game-changing element of a competition that is still evolving after 20 years.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/SHHkw-6Oeds" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/SHHkw-6Oeds</a>
Re: Survivor 40: Winners at War: MEDIA
March 12, 2020, 11:05:12 AM
Please consider a donation in honor of Jonathon's wife Stacy who is fighting ALS. Yul is matching the first $50000 donations.


https://www.cbs.com/shows/survivor/news/1009711/survivor-winners-at-war-against-als/
Re: Survivor 40: Winners at War: MEDIA
March 12, 2020, 11:23:24 AM
Survivor Season 40: Jeff Probst Recaps Episode 5

Jeff Probst recaps all of the big events from Episode 5 of Survivor: Winners at War, including the crazy Tribe swap that upended the game, Sarah's clutch Idol find, and Ben taking on "The Godfather" Boston Rob.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Q1mbc6vFmHI" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Q1mbc6vFmHI</a>
Re: Survivor 40: Winners at War: MEDIA
March 19, 2020, 12:23:33 PM
Survivor Season 40: Jeff Probst Recaps Episode 6

Jeff Probst recaps all of the big events from Episode 6 of Survivor: Winners at War, including Tyson's peanut butter decision, the drama between Wendell and his Tribemates, and Denise orchestrating an epic blindside.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/vf2l4lh_k30" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/vf2l4lh_k30</a>
Re: Survivor 40: Winners at War: MEDIA
March 28, 2020, 11:27:49 AM
Survivor Season 40: Jeff Probst Recaps Episode 7

Jeff Probst recaps all of the big events from Episode 7 of Survivor: Winners at War, including Sandra's retirement from the game, the fake Idol hunt at Yara Tribe, and the exit of another old school player.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/SpfJZaqGU34" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/SpfJZaqGU34</a>
Re: Survivor 40: Winners at War: MEDIA
Today at 02:07:35 PM
Survivor Season 40: Jeff Probst Recaps Episode 8

Jeff Probst recaps all of the big events from Episode 8 of Survivor: Winners at War, including the merge, the Edge of Extinction cast-offs fighting to get back in the game, and the downpour that dampened both the campsite and players' spirits.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/syaruylbmcA" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/syaruylbmcA</a>
