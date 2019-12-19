« previous next »
Author Topic: Survivor 40: Winners at War: MEDIA  (Read 1580 times)

Offline RealityFreakWill

Survivor 40: Winners at War: MEDIA
« on: December 19, 2019, 11:47:33 AM »
Survivor - First look at the 40th season, "Survivor: Winners at War"

For the first time ever, 20 previous Survivor winners will compete to outwit, outplay and outlast on season 40 "Survivor: Winners at War," premiering Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 8 pm ET/PT on the CBS Television Network.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/3dzuZWVEcTY" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/3dzuZWVEcTY</a>
Offline georgiapeach

Re: Survivor 40: Winners at War: MEDIA
« Reply #1 on: January 12, 2020, 10:12:10 AM »
Offline georgiapeach

Re: Survivor 40: Winners at War: MEDIA
« Reply #2 on: January 15, 2020, 08:06:40 PM »
Offline RealityFreakWill

Re: Survivor 40: Winners at War: MEDIA
« Reply #3 on: January 15, 2020, 08:11:28 PM »
Jeff Probst Discusses the 20 Legendary Winners Returning to Compete in Survivor: Winners At War

Jeff Probst discusses the 20 legendary winners who will return to compete against each other on the 40th season of the Emmy Award-winning series Jeff Probst Discusses the 20 Legendary Winners Returning to Compete in Survivor: Winners At War. The special two-hour premiere airs Wednesday, Feb. 12 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.  The 20th anniversary edition of the groundbreaking series, themed Jeff Probst Discusses the 20 Legendary Winners Returning to Compete in Winners At War, unites the most memorable, heroic and celebrated champions from the past two decades in the biggest battle in the show's history, as the series' best strategists of all time fight to earn a repeat title of Sole Survivor and a record-breaking $2 Million, largest prize in reality-show history.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/NtH3FhO5ILs" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/NtH3FhO5ILs</a>
Offline RealityFreakWill

Re: Survivor 40: Winners at War: MEDIA
« Reply #4 on: February 07, 2020, 03:43:16 PM »
Survivor - Outwit, Outplay, Outlast: Which Is Most Crucial For Winning Survivor?

Which piece of the Survivor mantra is the most critical element of gameplay? There's no one better to weigh in than the amazing line-up of Survivor winners set to compete in Survivor's landmark 40th season. Don't miss the season premiere of Survivor: Winners at War on Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 8/7c on CBS and CBS All Access.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/nuRTx4rjrZI" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/nuRTx4rjrZI</a>
Offline RealityFreakWill

Re: Survivor 40: Winners at War: MEDIA
« Reply #5 on: February 10, 2020, 02:57:27 PM »
Which Survivor Legends Do The Season 40 Castaways Want To Align With?

Survivor: Winners at War is chock full of iconic Survivor players, but even the best of the best will need help getting to Day 39. The castaways from the milestone Survivor Season 40 weigh in on who they're looking to align with during the game. Don't miss the season premiere of Survivor: Winners at War on Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 8/7c on CBS and CBS All Access.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/rcPVFG-rZTs" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/rcPVFG-rZTs</a>
Offline Maanca

Re: Survivor 40: Winners at War: MEDIA
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 12:02:27 PM »
It appears Survivor 40 is nixing the opening credits entirely

https://twitter.com/DaltonRoss/status/1226940002010972160
Offline RealityFreakWill

Re: Survivor 40: Winners at War: MEDIA
« Reply #7 on: Today at 07:06:25 PM »
Survivor Season 40: Jeff Probst Recaps Episode 1

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/LP7geVFCV2k" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/LP7geVFCV2k</a>
