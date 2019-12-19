« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Survivor 40: Winners at War: MEDIA  (Read 1222 times)

0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Board Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 23920
  • ZANKIE FOREVER!!!
    • Facebook
Survivor 40: Winners at War: MEDIA
« on: December 19, 2019, 11:47:33 AM »
Survivor - First look at the 40th season, "Survivor: Winners at War"

For the first time ever, 20 previous Survivor winners will compete to outwit, outplay and outlast on season 40 "Survivor: Winners at War," premiering Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 8 pm ET/PT on the CBS Television Network.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/3dzuZWVEcTY" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/3dzuZWVEcTY</a>
Logged

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Moderator
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 50762
  • TAR Detective
Re: Survivor 40: Winners at War: MEDIA
« Reply #1 on: January 12, 2020, 10:12:10 AM »
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Moderator
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 50762
  • TAR Detective
Re: Survivor 40: Winners at War: MEDIA
« Reply #2 on: January 15, 2020, 08:06:40 PM »
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Board Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 23920
  • ZANKIE FOREVER!!!
    • Facebook
Re: Survivor 40: Winners at War: MEDIA
« Reply #3 on: January 15, 2020, 08:11:28 PM »
Jeff Probst Discusses the 20 Legendary Winners Returning to Compete in Survivor: Winners At War

Jeff Probst discusses the 20 legendary winners who will return to compete against each other on the 40th season of the Emmy Award-winning series Jeff Probst Discusses the 20 Legendary Winners Returning to Compete in Survivor: Winners At War. The special two-hour premiere airs Wednesday, Feb. 12 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.  The 20th anniversary edition of the groundbreaking series, themed Jeff Probst Discusses the 20 Legendary Winners Returning to Compete in Winners At War, unites the most memorable, heroic and celebrated champions from the past two decades in the biggest battle in the show's history, as the series' best strategists of all time fight to earn a repeat title of Sole Survivor and a record-breaking $2 Million, largest prize in reality-show history.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/NtH3FhO5ILs" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/NtH3FhO5ILs</a>
Logged

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Board Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 23920
  • ZANKIE FOREVER!!!
    • Facebook
Re: Survivor 40: Winners at War: MEDIA
« Reply #4 on: January 31, 2020, 02:18:37 PM »
Survivor - Survivor at 40: Greatest Moments and Players

The milestone 40th edition of SURVIVOR, hosted by Emmy Award winner Jeff Probst, premieres with a special two-hour episode one week later, on Wednesday at 8/7c

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/QedsylNZcpE" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/QedsylNZcpE</a>
« Last Edit: February 01, 2020, 04:30:42 PM by RealityFreakWill »
Logged

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Moderator
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 50762
  • TAR Detective
Re: Survivor 40: Winners at War: MEDIA
« Reply #5 on: January 31, 2020, 10:08:57 PM »
Date please?
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline claude_24hrs

  • " I am Claude "
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1933
  • Not interested with fantasy games
    • Facebook
Re: Survivor 40: Winners at War: MEDIA
« Reply #6 on: February 01, 2020, 12:13:33 AM »
Quote from: georgiapeach on January 31, 2020, 10:08:57 PM
Date please?

February 5, a week before S40 premiere.
Logged

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Board Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 23920
  • ZANKIE FOREVER!!!
    • Facebook
Re: Survivor 40: Winners at War: MEDIA
« Reply #7 on: Today at 04:40:49 PM »
Survivor - Survivor at 40: Greatest Moments and Players (Sneak Peek 1)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/CL3uFoZEUtk" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/CL3uFoZEUtk</a>

Survivor - Survivor at 40: Greatest Moments and Players (Sneak Peek 2)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Pg2r4754Wmo" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Pg2r4754Wmo</a>
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 