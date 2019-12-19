« previous next »
Survivor 40: Winners at War: MEDIA
Survivor - First look at the 40th season, "Survivor: Winners at War"

For the first time ever, 20 previous Survivor winners will compete to outwit, outplay and outlast on season 40 "Survivor: Winners at War," premiering Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 8 pm ET/PT on the CBS Television Network.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/3dzuZWVEcTY" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/3dzuZWVEcTY</a>
Re: Survivor 40: Winners at War: MEDIA
HATE that Edge of Extinction is being brought back. If there's any way to ruin a season so many people have been waiting so long for, then it's that.

But let's see.
Re: Survivor 40: Winners at War: MEDIA
HATE that Edge of Extinction is being brought back. If there's any way to ruin a season so many people have been waiting so long for, then it's that.

I like having some sort of Portal of Re-Entry.

But Edge of Extincton? NOT that.
Re: Survivor 40: Winners at War: MEDIA
i disagree with yall real love edge of exicent althought hate idea someone win for do nothing
Re: Survivor 40: Winners at War: MEDIA
I could see with the Edge of Extinction twist plus with a new twist to use for the 40th season. This will be my first time I will see
Sophie, Kim, Ben, Wendell and Nick
on my TV screen in my life.
Re: Survivor 40: Winners at War: MEDIA
With all these strong female castaways, we will see a female winner at last, and break male winners streak lately
Re: Survivor 40: Winners at War: MEDIA
Re: Survivor 40: Winners at War: MEDIA
Jeff Probst Discusses the 20 Legendary Winners Returning to Compete in Survivor: Winners At War

Jeff Probst discusses the 20 legendary winners who will return to compete against each other on the 40th season of the Emmy Award-winning series Jeff Probst Discusses the 20 Legendary Winners Returning to Compete in Survivor: Winners At War. The special two-hour premiere airs Wednesday, Feb. 12 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.  The 20th anniversary edition of the groundbreaking series, themed Jeff Probst Discusses the 20 Legendary Winners Returning to Compete in Winners At War, unites the most memorable, heroic and celebrated champions from the past two decades in the biggest battle in the show's history, as the series' best strategists of all time fight to earn a repeat title of Sole Survivor and a record-breaking $2 Million, largest prize in reality-show history.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/NtH3FhO5ILs" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/NtH3FhO5ILs</a>
Re: Survivor 40: Winners at War: MEDIA
Im actually insanely excited for this season!  :conf: :cheer:

Season 40 should be the best, because we have the best of the best competing! I expect a hard-fought season, with great gameplay and epic challenges!   
