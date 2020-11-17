« previous next »
Author Topic: The 92nd Annual Academy Awards  (Read 696 times)

The 92nd Annual Academy Awards
« on: November 17, 2019, 04:28:55 PM »
Sunday, February 9, 2020 on ABC

Nomination Announcement on Monday, January 13, 2020
Re: The 92nd Annual Academy Awards
« Reply #1 on: January 13, 2020, 08:38:35 AM »
AND THE NOMINEES ARE...

Best Picture

Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite

Best Director

Martin Scorsese, "The Irishman"
Todd Phillips, "Joker"
Sam Mendes, "1917"
Quentin Tarantino, "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"
Bong Joon-ho, "Parasite"

Lead Actor

Antonio Banderas Pain and Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix Joker
Jonathan Pryce The Two Popes

Lead Actress

Cynthia Erivo Harriet
Scarlett Johansson Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan Little Women
Charlize Theron Bombshell
Renee Zellweger Judy

Best Supporting Actress

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Best Supporting Actor

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Animated Feature

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World Dean DeBlois
I Lost My Body Jeremy Clapin
Klaus Sergio Pablos
Missing Link Chris Butler
Toy Story 4 Josh Cooley

Best Live Action Short

Brotherhood
Nefta Gootball Club
The Neighbours Window
Saria
A Sister

Best Animated Short

Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister

Best Original Score

Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best Costume Design

The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Sound Mixing

Ad Astra
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Sound Editing

Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Adapted Screenplay

The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Just Mercy
Little Women
The Two Popes

Original Screenplay

Knives Out
Marriage Story
1917″
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite

Cinematography

The Irishman
Joker
The Lighthouse
1917″
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Documentary Feature

American Factory
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland

Best Documentary Short Subject

In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha

Best International Feature Film

Corpus Christi, Jan Komasa (Poland)
Honeyland, Tamara Kotevska, Ljubo Stefanov (North Macedonia)
Les Miserables, Ladj Ly (France)
Pain and Glory, Pedro Almodovar (Spain)
Parasite, Bong Joon Ho (South Korea)

Film Editing

Ford v Ferrari, Michael McCusker, Andrew Buckland
The Irishman, Thelma Schoonmaker
Jojo Rabbit, Tom Eagles
Joker, Jeff Groth
Parasite, Jinmo Yang

Original Song

I Cant Let You Throw Yourself Away, Toy Story 4
Im Gonna Love Me Again, Rocketman
Im Standing With You, Breakthrough
Into the Unknown, Frozen 2
Stand Up, Harriet

Makeup and Hair

Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917

Costume Design

The Irishman, Sandy Powell, Christopher Peterson
Jojo Rabbit, Mayes C. Rubeo
Joker, Mark Bridges
Little Women, Jacqueline Durran
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Arianne Phillips

Visual Effects

Avengers Endgame
The Irishman
1917
The Lion King
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Re: The 92nd Annual Academy Awards
« Reply #2 on: January 13, 2020, 08:41:47 AM »
Oscar Nomination Announcement

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/BEho_CNX43s" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/BEho_CNX43s</a>
Re: The 92nd Annual Academy Awards
« Reply #3 on: January 13, 2020, 12:50:50 PM »
Cool to see The Lighthouse on there. That movie was filmed at the cape outside my town last year.
Re: The 92nd Annual Academy Awards
« Reply #4 on: January 13, 2020, 10:53:44 PM »
Two Popes is awesome, as well as The Joker

But the only award they should win is Best Actor by Joaquin Phoenix.
I don't think they are Best Picture material. I think 1917 will win.
Re: The 92nd Annual Academy Awards
« Reply #5 on: January 14, 2020, 08:59:18 AM »
For the second year in a row the Oscars  will not have a host!
Re: The 92nd Annual Academy Awards
« Reply #6 on: January 23, 2020, 03:34:49 PM »
Marriage Story was really disappointing for me. Boring!
Re: The 92nd Annual Academy Awards
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 09:56:38 AM »
IT'S OSCARS DAY!

I will be live posting the winners tonight. Stay tuned...
Re: The 92nd Annual Academy Awards
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 07:01:17 PM »
THE CEREMONY BEGINS!

AND THE OSCAR GOES TO...
Re: The 92nd Annual Academy Awards
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 07:13:19 PM »
Amazing race. Steve Martin & Chris Rock presenting right now
Re: The 92nd Annual Academy Awards
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 07:25:26 PM »
SUPPORTING ACTOR:

Brad Pitt, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM:

Toy Story 4
Re: The 92nd Annual Academy Awards
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 07:42:36 PM »
ANIMATED SHORT FILM:

Hair Love

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY:

Parasite

Re: The 92nd Annual Academy Awards
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 07:50:58 PM »
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY:

Jojo Rabbit

LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM:

The Neighbors' Window
Re: The 92nd Annual Academy Awards
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 08:03:39 PM »
PRODUCTION DESIGN:

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

COSTUME DESIGN:

Little Women
Re: The 92nd Annual Academy Awards
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 08:22:41 PM »
DOCUMENTARY FEATURE FILM:

American Factory

DOCUMENTARY SHORT SUBJECT:

Learning To Skateboard In A War Zone, If You're A Girl
Re: The 92nd Annual Academy Awards
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 08:41:52 PM »
SUPPORTING ACTRESS:

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

SOUND EDITING:

Ford v Ferrari

Re: The 92nd Annual Academy Awards
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 08:56:47 PM »
SOUND MIXING:

1917

CINEMATOGRAPHY:

1917
Re: The 92nd Annual Academy Awards
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 09:15:16 PM »
FILM EDITING:

Ford v Ferrari

VISUAL EFFECTS:

1917
Re: The 92nd Annual Academy Awards
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 09:26:46 PM »
MAKE-UP & HAIRSTYLING:

Bombshell

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM:

Parasite, South Korea
Re: The 92nd Annual Academy Awards
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 09:47:12 PM »
ORIGINAL SCORE:

Joker

ORIGINAL SONG:

I'm Gonna Love Me Again, Rocketman
Re: The 92nd Annual Academy Awards
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 10:10:45 PM »
DIRECTING:

Bong Joon-Ho, Parasite

LEAD ACTOR:

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Re: The 92nd Annual Academy Awards
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 10:29:16 PM »
LEAD ACTRESS:

Renee Zellweger, Judy

PICTURE OF 2019:

Parasite

THE END
Re: The 92nd Annual Academy Awards
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 11:39:40 PM »
Parasite winning was awesome! So unexpected!
