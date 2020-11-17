AND THE NOMINEES ARE...



Best Picture



Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite



Best Director



Martin Scorsese, "The Irishman"

Todd Phillips, "Joker"

Sam Mendes, "1917"

Quentin Tarantino, "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"

Bong Joon-ho, "Parasite"



Lead Actor



Antonio Banderas Pain and Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix Joker

Jonathan Pryce The Two Popes



Lead Actress



Cynthia Erivo Harriet

Scarlett Johansson Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan Little Women

Charlize Theron Bombshell

Renee Zellweger Judy



Best Supporting Actress



Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Margot Robbie, Bombshell



Best Supporting Actor



Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood



Animated Feature



How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World Dean DeBlois

I Lost My Body Jeremy Clapin

Klaus Sergio Pablos

Missing Link Chris Butler

Toy Story 4 Josh Cooley



Best Live Action Short



Brotherhood

Nefta Gootball Club

The Neighbours Window

Saria

A Sister



Best Animated Short



Dcera (Daughter)

Hair Love

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister



Best Original Score



Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker



Best Costume Design



The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood



Sound Mixing



Ad Astra

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood



Sound Editing



Ford v Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker



Adapted Screenplay



The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Just Mercy

Little Women

The Two Popes



Original Screenplay



Knives Out

Marriage Story

1917″

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite



Cinematography



The Irishman

Joker

The Lighthouse

1917″

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood



Best Documentary Feature



American Factory

The Cave

The Edge of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland



Best Documentary Short Subject



In the Absence

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone

Life Overtakes Me

St. Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha



Best International Feature Film



Corpus Christi, Jan Komasa (Poland)

Honeyland, Tamara Kotevska, Ljubo Stefanov (North Macedonia)

Les Miserables, Ladj Ly (France)

Pain and Glory, Pedro Almodovar (Spain)

Parasite, Bong Joon Ho (South Korea)



Film Editing



Ford v Ferrari, Michael McCusker, Andrew Buckland

The Irishman, Thelma Schoonmaker

Jojo Rabbit, Tom Eagles

Joker, Jeff Groth

Parasite, Jinmo Yang



Original Song



I Cant Let You Throw Yourself Away, Toy Story 4

Im Gonna Love Me Again, Rocketman

Im Standing With You, Breakthrough

Into the Unknown, Frozen 2

Stand Up, Harriet



Makeup and Hair



Bombshell

Joker

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

1917



Costume Design



The Irishman, Sandy Powell, Christopher Peterson

Jojo Rabbit, Mayes C. Rubeo

Joker, Mark Bridges

Little Women, Jacqueline Durran

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Arianne Phillips



Visual Effects



Avengers Endgame

The Irishman

1917

The Lion King

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker