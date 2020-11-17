« previous next »
The 92nd Annual Academy Awards

The 92nd Annual Academy Awards
November 17, 2019, 04:28:55 PM
Sunday, February 9, 2020 on ABC

Nomination Announcement on Monday, January 13, 2020
Re: The 92nd Annual Academy Awards
AND THE NOMINEES ARE...

Best Picture

Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite

Lead Actor

Antonio Banderas Pain and Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix Joker
Jonathan Pryce The Two Popes

Lead Actress

Cynthia Erivo Harriet
Scarlett Johansson Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan Little Women
Charlize Theron Bombshell
Renee Zellweger Judy

Best Supporting Actress

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Best Supporting Actor

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Animated Feature

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World Dean DeBlois
I Lost My Body Jeremy Clapin
Klaus Sergio Pablos
Missing Link Chris Butler
Toy Story 4 Josh Cooley

Best Live Action Short

Brotherhood
Nefta Gootball Club
The Neighbours Window
Saria
A Sister

Best Animated Short

Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister

Best Original Score

Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best Costume Design

The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Sound Mixing

Ad Astra
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Sound Editing

Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Adapted Screenplay

The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Just Mercy
Little Women
The Two Popes

Original Screenplay

Knives Out
Marriage Story
1917″
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite

Cinematography

The Irishman
Joker
The Lighthouse
1917″
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Documentary Feature

American Factory
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland

Best Documentary Short Subject

In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha

Best International Feature Film

Corpus Christi, Jan Komasa
Honeyland, Tamara Kotevska, Ljubo Stefanov
Les Miserables, Ladj Ly
Pain and Glory, Pedro Almodovar
Parasite, Bong Joon Ho

Film Editing

Ford v Ferrari, Michael McCusker, Andrew Buckland
The Irishman, Thelma Schoonmaker
Jojo Rabbit, Tom Eagles
Joker, Jeff Groth
Parasite, Jinmo Yang

Original Song

I Cant Let You Throw Yourself Away, Toy Story 4
Im Gonna Love Me Again, Rocketman
Im Standing With You, Breakthrough
Into the Unknown, Frozen 2
Stand Up, Harriet

Makeup and Hair

Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917

Costume Design

The Irishman, Sandy Powell, Christopher Peterson
Jojo Rabbit, Mayes C. Rubeo
Joker, Mark Bridges
Little Women, Jacqueline Durran
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Arianne Phillips

Visual Effects

Avengers Endgame
The Irishman
1917
The Lion King
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Re: The 92nd Annual Academy Awards
Oscar Nomination Announcement

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/BEho_CNX43s" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/BEho_CNX43s</a>
