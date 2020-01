AND THE NOMINEES ARE...



Best Picture



“Ford v Ferrari”

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

“Little Women”

“Marriage Story”

“1917”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

“Parasite”



Lead Actor



Antonio Banderas “Pain and Glory”

Leonardo DiCaprio “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Adam Driver “Marriage Story”

Joaquin Phoenix “Joker”

Jonathan Pryce “The Two Popes”



Lead Actress



Cynthia Erivo “Harriet”

Scarlett Johansson “Marriage Story”

Saoirse Ronan “Little Women”

Charlize Theron “Bombshell”

Renee Zellweger “Judy”



Best Supporting Actress



Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell”

Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”

Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit”

Florence Pugh, “Little Women”

Margot Robbie, “Bombshell”



Best Supporting Actor



Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”

Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes”

Al Pacino, “The Irishman”

Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”

Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”



Animated Feature



“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” Dean DeBlois

“I Lost My Body” Jeremy Clapin

“Klaus” Sergio Pablos

“Missing Link” Chris Butler

“Toy Story 4” Josh Cooley



Best Live Action Short



“Brotherhood”

“Nefta Gootball Club”

“The Neighbours’ Window”

“Saria”

“A Sister”



Best Animated Short



“Dcera (Daughter)”

“Hair Love”

“Kitbull”

“Memorable”

“Sister”



Best Original Score



“Joker”

“Little Women”

“Marriage Story”

“1917”

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”



Best Costume Design



“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

“Little Women”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”



Sound Mixing



“Ad Astra”

“Ford v Ferrari”

“Joker”

“1917”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”



Sound Editing



“Ford v Ferrari”

“Joker”

“1917”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”



Adapted Screenplay



“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

“Just Mercy”

“Little Women”

“The Two Popes”



Original Screenplay



“Knives Out”

“Marriage Story”

“1917″

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

“Parasite”



Cinematography



“The Irishman”

“Joker”

“The Lighthouse”

“1917″

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”



Best Documentary Feature



“American Factory”

“The Cave”

“The Edge of Democracy”

“For Sama”

“Honeyland”



Best Documentary Short Subject



“In the Absence”

“Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone”

“Life Overtakes Me”

“St. Louis Superman”

“Walk Run Cha-Cha”



Best International Feature Film



“Corpus Christi”, Jan Komasa

“Honeyland”, Tamara Kotevska, Ljubo Stefanov

“Les Miserables”, Ladj Ly

“Pain and Glory”, Pedro Almodovar

“Parasite”, Bong Joon Ho



Film Editing



“Ford v Ferrari”, Michael McCusker, Andrew Buckland

“The Irishman”, Thelma Schoonmaker

“Jojo Rabbit”, Tom Eagles

“Joker”, Jeff Groth

“Parasite”, Jinmo Yang



Original Song



“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away”, “Toy Story 4”

“I’m Gonna Love Me Again”, “Rocketman”

“I’m Standing With You”, “Breakthrough”

“Into the Unknown”, “Frozen 2”

“Stand Up”, “Harriet”



Makeup and Hair



“Bombshell”

“Joker”

“Judy”

“Maleficent: Mistress of Evil”

“1917”



Costume Design



”The Irishman”, Sandy Powell, Christopher Peterson

“Jojo Rabbit”, Mayes C. Rubeo

“Joker”, Mark Bridges

“Little Women”, Jacqueline Durran

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”, Arianne Phillips



Visual Effects



“Avengers Endgame”

“The Irishman”

“1917”

“The Lion King”

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”