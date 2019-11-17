« previous next »
The 26th Annual Screen Actor's Guild Awards
November 17, 2019, 04:22:39 PM
Sunday, January 19, 2020 on TBS or TNT
Re: The 26th Annual Screen Actor's Guild Awards
December 11, 2019, 10:40:43 AM
And the Nominees Are...

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role:

Christian Bale (Ford v Ferrari)
Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
Adam Driver (Marriage Story)
Taron Egerton (Rocketman)
Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role:

Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)
Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)
Lupita Nyongo (Us)
Charlize Theron (Bombshell)
Renée Zellweger (Judy)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role:

Jamie Foxx (Just Mercy)
Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)
Al Pacino (The Irishman)
Joe Pesci (The Irishman)
Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role:

Laura Dern (Marriage Story)
Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit)
Nicole Kidman (Bombshell)
Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers)
Margot Robbie (Bombshell)

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture:

Bombshell (Lionsgate)
The Irishman (Netflix)
Jojo Rabbit (Fox)
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Sony)
Parasite (Neon)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries:

Mahershala Ali (True Detective)
Russell Crowe (The Loudest Voice)
Jared Harris (Chernobyl)
Jharrel Jerome (When They See Us)
Sam Rockwell (Fosse/Verdon)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries:

Patricia Arquette (The Act)
Toni Collette (Unbelievable)
Joey King (The Act)
Emily Watson (Chernobyl)
Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series:

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)
Steve Carell (The Morning Show)
Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)
Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones)
David Harbour (Stranger Things)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series:

Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)
Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)
Olivia Colman (The Crown)
Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)
Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaids Tale)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series:

Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method)
Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)
Bill Hader (Barry)
Andrew Scott (Fleabag)
Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series:

Cristina Applegate (Dead to Me)
Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Catherine OHara (Schitts Creek)
Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag)

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series:

Big Little Lies (HBO)
The Crown (Netflix)
Game of Thrones (HBO)
The Handmaids Tale (Hulu)
Stranger Things (Netflix)

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series:

Barry (HBO)
Fleabag (Amazon)
The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
Schitts Creek (CBC Television)

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series:

Game of Thrones
GLOW
Stranger Things
The Walking Dead
Watchman

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture:

Avengers: Endgame
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Joker
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Lifetime Achievement Award

Robert DeNiro

Re: The 26th Annual Screen Actor's Guild Awards
December 12, 2019, 10:37:17 AM
georgiapeach:
Loved the Crown. Pissed that Outlander was ignored.  :'(
Re: The 26th Annual Screen Actor's Guild Awards
Today at 02:22:30 PM
RealityFreakWill:
The award ceremony is tonight and I will be live posting the winners!
