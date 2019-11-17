And the Nominees Are...



Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role:



Christian Bale (Ford v Ferrari)

Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

Adam Driver (Marriage Story)

Taron Egerton (Rocketman)

Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)



Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role:



Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)

Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)

Lupita Nyongo (Us)

Charlize Theron (Bombshell)

Renée Zellweger (Judy)



Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role:



Jamie Foxx (Just Mercy)

Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)

Al Pacino (The Irishman)

Joe Pesci (The Irishman)

Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)



Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role:



Laura Dern (Marriage Story)

Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit)

Nicole Kidman (Bombshell)

Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers)

Margot Robbie (Bombshell)



Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture:



Bombshell (Lionsgate)

The Irishman (Netflix)

Jojo Rabbit (Fox)

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Sony)

Parasite (Neon)



Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries:



Mahershala Ali (True Detective)

Russell Crowe (The Loudest Voice)

Jared Harris (Chernobyl)

Jharrel Jerome (When They See Us)

Sam Rockwell (Fosse/Verdon)



Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries:



Patricia Arquette (The Act)

Toni Collette (Unbelievable)

Joey King (The Act)

Emily Watson (Chernobyl)

Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon)



Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series:



Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

Steve Carell (The Morning Show)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones)

David Harbour (Stranger Things)



Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series:



Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)

Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)

Olivia Colman (The Crown)

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaids Tale)



Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series:



Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method)

Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Andrew Scott (Fleabag)

Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)



Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series:



Cristina Applegate (Dead to Me)

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Catherine OHara (Schitts Creek)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag)



Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series:



Big Little Lies (HBO)

The Crown (Netflix)

Game of Thrones (HBO)

The Handmaids Tale (Hulu)

Stranger Things (Netflix)



Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series:



Barry (HBO)

Fleabag (Amazon)

The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Schitts Creek (CBC Television)



Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series:



Game of Thrones

GLOW

Stranger Things

The Walking Dead

Watchman



Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture:



Avengers: Endgame

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Joker

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood



Lifetime Achievement Award



Robert DeNiro



