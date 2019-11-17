AND THE NOMINEES ARE...



FILM



Best Drama

1917

The Irishman

Joker

Marriage Story

The Two Popes



Best Comedy or Musical

Dolemite Is My Name

Jojo Rabbit

Knives Out

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Rocketman



Best Performance by an Actor in a Musical or Comedy

Daniel Craig, Knives Out

Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Taron Egerton, Rocketman

Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name



Best Performance by an Actress in a Musical or Comedy

Ana de Armas, Knives Out

Awkwafina, The Farewell

Cate Blanchett, Where'd You Go, Bernadette

Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart

Emma Thompson, Late Night



Best Performance by an Actor in a Drama

Christian Bale, Ford vs. Ferrari

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes



Best Performance by an Actress in a Drama

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renée Zellweger, Judy



Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood



Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Annette Bening, The Report

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

Margot Robbie, Bombshell



Best Director

Bong Joon-ho, Parasite

Sam Mendes, 1917

Todd Phillips, Joker

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood



Best Screenplay

Marriage Story

Parasite

The Two Popes

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

The Irishman



Best Animated Film

Frozen 2

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

The Lion King

Missing Link

Toy Story 4



Best Foreign Language Film Picture

The Farewell, USA

Les Misérables, France

Pain and Glory, Spain

Parasite, South Korea

Portrait of a Lady on Fire, France



Best Original Score

Thomas Newman, 1917

Hildur Guonadottir, Joker

Randy Newman, Marriage Story

Alexandre Desplat, Little Women

Daniel Pemberton, Motherless Brooklyn



Best Original Song

"Beautiful Ghosts," CATS

"(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again," Rocketman

"Into the Unknown," Frozen 2

"Spirit," The Lion King

"Stand Up," Harriet



TELEVISION



Best TV Drama

Big Little Lies

The Crown

Killing Eve

The Morning Show

Succession



Best TV Musical or Comedy

Barry

Fleabag

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The Politician



Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Drama

Brian Cox, Succession

Kit Harington, Game of Thrones

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Tobias Menzies, The Crown

Billy Porter, Pose



Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Drama

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show



Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Musical or Comedy

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Ben Platt, The Politician

Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself

Ramy Youssef, Ramy



Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Musical or Comedy

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll

Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel



Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Catch-22

Chernobyl

Fosse/Verdon

The Loudest Voice

Unbelievable



Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Chris Abbott, Catch-22

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy

Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon



Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable

Joey King, The Act

Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great

Merritt Wever, Unbelievable

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon



Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Andrew Scott, Fleabag

Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl

Henry Winkler, Barry



Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Emily Watson, Chernobyl

Patricia Arquette, The Act

Toni Collette, Unbelievable



Cecil B. deMille Award

Tom Hanks



Carol Burnett Award

Ellen Degeneres



