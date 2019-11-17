« previous next »
The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards
November 17, 2019, 04:19:15 PM
Sunday, January 5, 2020 on NBC

Ricky Gervais, Host

Nomination Announcement  on Monday, December 9, 2019
Re: The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards
December 09, 2019, 09:22:00 AM
AND THE NOMINEES ARE...

FILM

Best Drama
1917
The Irishman
Joker
Marriage Story
The Two Popes

Best Comedy or Musical
Dolemite Is My Name
Jojo Rabbit
Knives Out
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Rocketman

Best Performance by an Actor in a Musical or Comedy
Daniel Craig, Knives Out
Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name

Best Performance by an Actress in a Musical or Comedy
Ana de Armas, Knives Out
Awkwafina, The Farewell
Cate Blanchett, Where'd You Go, Bernadette
Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart
Emma Thompson, Late Night

Best Performance by an Actor in a Drama
Christian Bale, Ford vs. Ferrari
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Best Performance by an Actress in a Drama
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renée Zellweger, Judy

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Annette Bening, The Report
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Best Director
Bong Joon-ho, Parasite
Sam Mendes, 1917
Todd Phillips, Joker
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Screenplay
Marriage Story
Parasite
The Two Popes
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
The Irishman

Best Animated Film
Frozen 2
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
The Lion King
Missing Link
Toy Story 4

Best Foreign Language Film Picture
The Farewell, USA
Les Misérables, France
Pain and Glory, Spain
Parasite, South Korea
Portrait of a Lady on Fire, France

Best Original Score
Thomas Newman, 1917
Hildur Guonadottir, Joker
Randy Newman, Marriage Story
Alexandre Desplat, Little Women
Daniel Pemberton, Motherless Brooklyn

Best Original Song
"Beautiful Ghosts," CATS
"(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again," Rocketman
"Into the Unknown," Frozen 2
"Spirit," The Lion King
"Stand Up," Harriet

TELEVISION

Best TV Drama
Big Little Lies
The Crown
Killing Eve
The Morning Show
Succession

Best TV Musical or Comedy
Barry
Fleabag
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
The Politician

Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Drama
Brian Cox, Succession
Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
Tobias Menzies, The Crown
Billy Porter, Pose

Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Drama
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Musical or Comedy
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader, Barry
Ben Platt, The Politician
Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself
Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Musical or Comedy
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Catch-22
Chernobyl
Fosse/Verdon
The Loudest Voice
Unbelievable

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Chris Abbott, Catch-22
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy
Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable
Joey King, The Act
Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great
Merritt Wever, Unbelievable
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Andrew Scott, Fleabag
Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl
Henry Winkler, Barry

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Emily Watson, Chernobyl
Patricia Arquette, The Act
Toni Collette, Unbelievable

Cecil B. deMille Award
Tom Hanks

Carol Burnett Award
Ellen Degeneres

Re: The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards
Today at 10:27:02 AM
Today is the Golden Globe Awards Ceremony. I will be live posting the winners tonight. Stay tuned!
Re: The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards
Today at 06:59:35 PM
THE CEREMONY BEGINS

And the Golden Globe goes to...
Re: The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards
Today at 07:28:48 PM
Lead Actor-TV Series, Musical or Comedy

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Lead Actor-TV limited Series or Movie

Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice

Supporting Actor-Series, Limited Series or TV Movie

Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl

TV Series-Drama

Succession
Re: The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards
Today at 08:04:58 PM
Lead Actress-TV Series, Musical or Comedy

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Foreign Language Film

Parasite, South Korea

Carol Burnett Award

Ellen Degeneres

Lead Actor-TV Series, Drama

Brian Cox, Succession
Re: The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards
Today at 08:22:12 PM
Motion Picture Screenplay

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Animated Motion Picture

Missing Link

Supporting Actress-Motion Picture

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

TV Series-Musical or Comedy

Fleabag

Re: The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards
Today at 08:48:49 PM
Original Song-Motion Picture

I'm Gonna Love Me Again, Rocketman

Supporting Actress-Series, Limited Series or TV Movie

Patricia Arquette, The Act

Lead Actress-TV Series, Drama

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Cecil B. Demille Award

Tom Hanks
Re: The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards
Today at 09:25:23 PM
Director-Motion Picture

Sam Mendes, 1917

Lead Actress-Limited Series or TV Movie

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Limited Series or TV Movie

Chernobyl

Original Score-Motion Picture

Joker
Re: The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards
Today at 09:49:29 PM
Supporting Actor-Motion Picture

Brad Pitt, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Lead Actor-Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Taron Egerton, Rocketman

Lead Actress-Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Awkwafina, The Last Farewell

Motion Picture-Musical or Comedy

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood


Re: The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards
Today at 10:09:26 PM
Lead  Actor-Motion Picture-Drama

Joaquin Phoenix-Joker

Lead Actress-Motion Picture-Drama

Renee Zellweger, Judy

Motion Picture-Drama

1917

THE END

