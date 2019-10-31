It's definitely not going to be an All Star Year, I know of 3 different teams, BY NAME, that have already gone through the casting process, and they are told they will hear back near the end of February 2020 if they make it as one of the main teams, or as an alternate team.



Loose lips in Vancouver will sink the "secrecy" TAR is so desperately seeking. They just finished up their casting at The Fairmont Vancouver this past Sunday.



I'll release the names soon, real soon...



Oh and, I know of an additional 2 teams in Toronto, and 1 team in Calgary that have been called as well. Loud mouth people who claim they want to be on the show really need to learn to keep their mouths shut, especially the all women teams.



Maybe they get too excited?