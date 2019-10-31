« previous next »
CASTING
« on: October 31, 2019, 06:47:54 AM »
Re: CASTING
« Reply #1 on: November 17, 2019, 01:33:07 PM »
Still waiting for my callback.... lol :lol:
Re: CASTING
« Reply #2 on: November 26, 2019, 10:47:44 AM »
6 more days to get your application in for the Amazing Race Canada 8!!!! Got ours in the other day  :cheer:
Re: CASTING
« Reply #3 on: December 16, 2019, 02:22:46 AM »
It's definitely not going to be an All Star Year, I know of 3 different teams, BY NAME, that have already gone through the casting process, and they are told they will hear back near the end of February 2020 if they make it as one of the main teams, or as an alternate team.

Loose lips in Vancouver will sink the "secrecy" TAR is so desperately seeking. They just finished up their casting at The Fairmont Vancouver this past Sunday.

I'll release the names soon, real soon...

Oh and, I know of an additional 2 teams in Toronto, and 1 team in Calgary that have been called as well. Loud mouth people who claim they want to be on the show really need to learn to keep their mouths shut, especially the all women teams.

Maybe they get too excited?
Re: CASTING
« Reply #4 on: December 16, 2019, 03:46:21 AM »
I think it would be an all-newbie cast like most of the seasons.
Re: CASTING
« Reply #5 on: December 16, 2019, 02:14:41 PM »
LOL - knowing the format and keeping eyes on production social media feeds one can find out a lot and surmise a lot - they were just in Vancouver and have now moved on to Calgary.
Re: CASTING
« Reply #6 on: December 16, 2019, 06:58:51 PM »
LOL - knowing the format and keeping eyes on production social media feeds one can find out a lot and surmise a lot - they were just in Vancouver and have now moved on to Calgary.

Yeah sure that's true, but if you actually read what I wrote, which clearly you DID NOT, what I'm saying here, Linda, is I know the names of some of the interviewed groups because people can't keep their mouths shut..
Re: CASTING
« Reply #7 on: December 16, 2019, 08:15:41 PM »
Yes, I did read your WHOLE post.

Lets see what happens shall we. TARC is very specific in the audition phase not to post on social media, to keep things confidential, etc. The Producers have been doing this for a while and Im sure theyve never seen that before. :groan:
Re: CASTING
« Reply #8 on: December 16, 2019, 11:57:42 PM »
Why would you want to release their names and potentially ruin their chances? ???

And as a woman I find a general reference to all women being loose lipped and too excitable... rather chauvinistic and offensive?


Re: CASTING
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 02:37:55 AM »
And by leaking it, it means they won't be on, which means you'll be wrong  :funny:

It's much better to sit on info and make something of it rather than blabbing to the world prematurely lol.
Re: CASTING
« Reply #10 on: Today at 07:37:23 AM »
Looks like there might be another loud mouth out there.  :talk

 :drama
Re: CASTING
« Reply #11 on: Today at 10:20:19 AM »
Yeah if I knew of teams that did the interview part, I would wait a bit and if I see them in the live sighting pics, I would reveal dramatically the information! Then you will be a hero (kind of..)
Re: CASTING
« Reply #12 on: Today at 05:25:43 PM »
The lousy 'all women teams' comment aside, the only person blabbing about anything is you, and the minute you do it shoots down any chance of those teams becoming teams that appear on the show, which kind of makes the information worthless to begin.

Unless the show is actively filming the information is pretty much useless and, theoretically, could delay filming if leaked.  It's not impressive.
