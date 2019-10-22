« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: TAR Australia: Beau Ryan (Host)  (Read 5593 times)

0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6812
  • The best shows out there!
TAR Australia: Beau Ryan (Host)
« on: October 22, 2019, 02:06:19 AM »


Background

Ryan is of distant Irish heritage and was raised in Albion Park and played junior football with Wests Illawarra. In 2003, Ryan was selected to represent in the New South Wales Schoolboys team. In 2005 he won the Jersey Flegg Cup with the St. George Illawarra Dragons team under coach Steve Price, but left the club as he was behind centres Matt Cooper, Mark Gasnier and Wes Naiqama.
Logged
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6812
  • The best shows out there!
Re: TAR Australia: Beau Ryan (Host)
« Reply #1 on: October 22, 2019, 02:08:51 AM »
Professional Playing Career

West Tigers
Ryan joined the Wests Tigers and made his debut in round 16 of the 2007 NRL season. He played a further two games that year, scoring a try in his second appearance. The next season, he played in 15 games.

From 2009 onwards, Ryan was a regular winger for the Wests Tigers. He scored a personal best 13 tries that year, including seven tries in the last 4 games. Soon after, Ryan signed a contract to remain with the Tigers until the end of the 2012 season.

Injury hampered Ryan's season in 2011, and he didn't take his regular position on the wing until round 14. He scored 8 tries in the remaining 13 games, including the last try of the qualifying final match against St George as the Wests Tigers came from 12-6 down at half time to win 21-12.

Ryan started the 2012 season by scoring 4 tries in his first 3 games. Later in the season he played games in the centres and at fullback (two after late withdrawals by Tim Moltzen), and it was said, "many good judges rate him the most improved player in the game." He was one of the few players to play in all 24 games for the club in 2012, scoring 9 tries. He made 310 runs during the year, among the NRLs top twenty performers and was named in the Prime Minister's XIII at the end of the regular season.

Having previously announced a contract extension on The Footy Show, Ryan later signed a three-year contract with the Cronulla Sharks. Ryan said, "I agreed to a three year deal but never received any formal documentation...I never got the opportunity to sign anything."

Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks
Ryan started playing for the Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks in the 2013 NRL season, during which the club was being investigated by ASADA. In the finals for this season, he scored a controversial 7th tackle try against the North Queensland Cowboys. This try would soon decide the match and retrospectively, knocked the Cowboys out of the competition.

On 5 June 2014, Ryan announced his immediate retirement from rugby league on The NRL Footy Show, due to an ongoing neck injury.
Logged
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6812
  • The best shows out there!
Re: TAR Australia: Beau Ryan (Host)
« Reply #2 on: October 22, 2019, 02:09:47 AM »
Television Career

From 2009, Ryan began making regular "comedic" appearances on The Footy Show, and in 2010 started his own "comedy" segment, "Beau Knows...".  He has also created two popular characters; DJ Yallah, a Egyptian-Australian DJ from Bankstown and Donnie Palmer, a Titans trainer who is obsessed with doing stretches. Other material includes sketches mocking fellow NRL players.

Former coach Tim Sheens said of Ryan's television appearances, "Some players play golf on their day off. He goes and has some fun doing some television. At the moment, TV is his interest and good luck to him as long as it doesn't overtake his football." Ryan continued on The Footy Show, with a larger role in 2012.

In early June 2016 Ryan was involved in controversial segment on The Footy Show which viewers deemed "racist" and "abhorrent". The Nine Network issued an apology for the segment.

Ryan has advertising contracts for several clothing lines.

In 2017 Ryan started filming for the new NRL/AFL cross code movie called Chasing Comets which was written and produced by fellow ex-NRL player Jason Stevens. Ryan featured in the movie as a rugby league player called Tom who played on the Comets team. The movie was released to Australian and New Zealand cinemas in 2018 and premiered on Network Ten in 2019. This movie was Beau Ryans debut of acting in a film.

In 2019, he was announced as the host of Network 10s revival of The Amazing Race Australia, replacing Grant Bowler, who hosted the earlier Seven Network iteration of the show.
Logged
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6812
  • The best shows out there!
Re: TAR Australia: Beau Ryan (Host)
« Reply #3 on: October 22, 2019, 02:10:30 AM »
Music Career

2014present: Where You From?

Ryan released his debut single titled "Where You From?" featuring Justice Crew on 19 September 2014. It was released through Sony Music Australia. It debuted at number 19 on the ARIA Singles Chart.
Logged
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6812
  • The best shows out there!
Re: TAR Australia: Beau Ryan (Host)
« Reply #4 on: October 22, 2019, 02:11:24 AM »
Personal Life

Ryan and longtime partner, Kara Orrell announced to Woman's Day they were expecting their first child and engaged to be married in August 2012.[21] The couple married on 14 October 2012, and Kara gave birth to their daughter Remi in January 2013.

In September 2015 a story appeared in a magazine that Ryan had been involved in an affair with former Hi-5 singer Lauren Brant. Brant's fiancee stated that she admitted to the relationship while she and Ryan were appearing together in a Sydney Theatre production.  Ryan took leave from The Footy Show to spend time with his family with a Nine Network source saying he had issues he was dealing with. He was removed by Woolworth's as the face of an advertising campaign. Ryan returned to The Footy Show in October and neither denied nor admitted to the alleged affair but he apologised to people who had been hurt. In an interview in 2016 he admitted knowing his wife was hurt and that he was embarrassed.
Logged
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6812
  • The best shows out there!
Re: TAR Australia: Beau Ryan (Host)
« Reply #5 on: October 25, 2019, 01:47:50 AM »
Quote
Have you ever wondered what the host of 'The Amazing Race' is getting up to while all the teams are frantically trying to make it to the next location?

Beau Ryan explained that he's actually not sunning himself on a beach or reading a book in the airport lounge and that, very often, he's cutting things a little fine himself to welcome the pairs to their new destination.

"At the start of the race, we were waiting for a long time at the pitstops but, by the end of the race, because I was doing a lot of challenges, I was legit one minute ahead of the race," he told 10 daily.

"So it was very nerve-wracking, a lot of pressure and anxiety," he explained.

Beau added that there was a "bit of waiting around" for the slow-pokes of the comp in the first two weeks and that he really isn't a fan of sitting on his hands.

"I'm not good, I'm not patient," he said. "I don't like waiting around so it got better as the race went on, we were literally, by the last countries in Asia, we were one minute ahead.

"Not good for producers, but good for me," he cheekily added of the adrenaline rush of racing the contestants himself.

Beau added that he spent a good "six hours" at a pitstop in a desert in Mongolia -- and realised that he was sorely lacking in an essential skincare item.

"I've never been a big advocate for [lip balm] but now I'm a big advocate for it but now I live by it because my lips physically come off!" he told 10 daily.

You can catch Beau and his crusty lips on 'The Amazing Race' in just a couple of weeks!

'The Amazing Race Australia' will premiere Monday, October 28 at 7.30 on Network 10 and WIN Network.

Source: https://10daily.com.au/entertainment/tv/a191009vfzrl/it-was-very-nerve-wracking-beau-ryan-explained-what-hes-doing-between-legs-of-the-amazing-race-20191009?adobe_mc=MCMID%3D43516253529426626213030165139620024700%7CMCORGID%3D508F0C3A53DB1A8A0A490D4D%2540AdobeOrg%7CTS%3D1571985598
Logged
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6812
  • The best shows out there!
Re: TAR Australia: Beau Ryan (Host)
« Reply #6 on: October 25, 2019, 02:09:25 AM »
Here's 5 Reason To Love Beau Ryan!

Former professional athlete, radio presenter, and now host of The Amazing Race Australia, Beau Ryan is known for being a true-blue Aussie larrikin and jokester. Here are five reasons we love him.

Hes An NRL Superstar

The man is footy royalty. The gong-born NRL star started his professional career playing for the Wests Tigers from 2007 until 2013. He then jumped ship to the Cronulla Sharks where he played until 2014, until a neck injury resulting in his early retirement. With such an impressive sports resume under his belt, will the Racers be able keep up with him?

Hes A Massive TV Goof-Ball

Before becoming a leading host on The NRL Footy Show in 2012, a baby-faced Beau had a segment called Beau Knows, where he goofed around pretending to be other people like DJ Yallah an Egyptian-Australian DJ from Bankstown, and Donnie Palmer, a Titans trainer who was obsessed with doing stretches. He also kept us LOLing by taking the piss out of his fellow footy mates, interviewing Joe Blows on the street and acting as a guinea pig for some pretty crazy social experiments.

Hes A Singer Yeap, You Read Right!

Beaus the gift that keeps on giving! In 2014, he released a debut single called Where You From? with the boys from Justice Crew and it reached number 14 on the ARIA Singles Chart. Pretty impressive for a bloke with no prior singing experience. Rekon one of The Amazing Race challenges involve singing a duet with Beau? That would be totally epic.

Hes An Awesome Dad

There is nothing more attractive than a man who dotes on his children. PERIOD! Beau has two beautiful kiddies - Remi and Jesse  and while hes a busy bee, he makes time for playing dress ups, watching movies and pretending to be an animal so the kids can ride on his back around the house. Can anyone say  Dad Of The Year?

Hes A Rebel WITH A Cause

Our man Beau is a massive advocate for mental health, and hes a loud and proud R U OK? Day Australian Ambassador. Hes passionate about creating open conversation surrounding mental health awareness and uses his big social platform to spread the message that its okay to not be okay. Its not hard to see why were already infatuated with Beau Ryan. Not convinced? Pffft, of course you are!

Source: https://10play.com.au/the-amazing-race-australia/articles/5-reasons-we-love-beau-ryan/tpa191023ythzu
Logged
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Offline Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2939
Re: TAR Australia: Beau Ryan (Host)
« Reply #7 on: October 25, 2019, 05:45:38 AM »
Just based on what I've seen in the previews, he's a drastic adjustment from Grant.
Logged

Offline aussieamazingracer

  • RFF Jr. Member
  • **
  • Posts: 59
Re: TAR Australia: Beau Ryan (Host)
« Reply #8 on: October 25, 2019, 11:56:03 PM »
Quote from: Maanca on October 25, 2019, 05:45:38 AM
Just based on what I've seen in the previews, he's a drastic adjustment from Grant.

Agree! I think he'll be like TAR Can Host, Jon Montgomery - I think that's the style the producers were going for...
Logged

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6812
  • The best shows out there!
Re: TAR Australia: Beau Ryan (Host)
« Reply #9 on: October 29, 2019, 01:53:13 AM »
Quote
From standing at pit stops for hours to losing his lips in the desert, there were a handful of difficulties for 'The Amazing Race Australia's Beau Ryan.

But one of the biggest difficulties didn't have to do with trying to ride a camel or trying to keep his speedos up while flyboarding -- it was leaving his family behind.

"The first week was the hardest," Beau told 10 daily, "in terms of being away from my family it was the hardest because it was quite a slow pace."

Kicking the race off in Seoul, Beau had some downtime before the teams were officially away, which is where he felt the biggest separation from his wife, Kara Orrell, and kids Remi and Jesse.

"My wife and I had a rule of five days when I used to fly to the states all the time for Channel 9," he said -- that last bit in an elaborate stage whisper.

"I went probably 20 times to Los Angeles over two years and it was good, you're in and out and back -- that doesn't change anything. My wife actually prefers when I'm not around because she gets into a rhythm and routine, but this was hard.

"But I knew I had a job to do and I knew I'd have time when I got back, but it was hard."

Beau said the crew he worked with were a massive support, and once the race really kicked into gear he was able to lose himself in the task at hand.

"When you're over there and hurting, and everyone's trying to achieve this common goal, you get strength from each other," he said, adding, "FaceTime saved my life."

"I can't get service in Cronulla on my phone and I'm FaceTiming my wife from Mongolia," he joked, "I can't even get service in Sans Souci."

Speaking to his family almost every day he was away -- except for a few times he was "off the grid" -- Beau said it was difficult but halfway through filming he could see the light.

"I was so busy when I was working, there's barely any downtime, so I was alright. I think it would be harder on 'Survivor' or something like that when you've got a lot of downtime, your days are long but you're in the same place. Because we're always moving, it made it easier."

While the beginning of the race may have felt slow, as they got closer to the finish line, things definitely sped up for Beau and the crew. Just a few steps ahead of some of the teams, the eager host attempted to complete as many of the challenges the teams were tasked with as possible.

"Some [challenges] I didn't do because we were stuck for time," he said explaining that when there are detours (a choice between two challenges) Beau often only had time to complete the more difficult ones before teams were hot on his tail.

The emotional strain of being away from family plus the frantic travel schedule did put Beau in a spin, but he was ready to do it all again... he might just make a few changes to his luggage next time.

"I tried to take my daughter, she just wouldn't fit in carry-on. My son did but I didn't want to take him," he said with a laugh.

'The Amazing Race Australia' airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 7.30 on Network 10 and WIN Network.

Source: https://10daily.com.au/entertainment/tv/a191028bmvck/facetime-saved-my-life-beau-ryan-opens-up-about-the-hardest-part-of-filming-the-amazing-race-20191029?adobe_mc=MCMID%3D43516253529426626213030165139620024700%7CMCORGID%3D508F0C3A53DB1A8A0A490D4D%2540AdobeOrg%7CTS%3D1572331622
Logged
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6812
  • The best shows out there!
Re: TAR Australia: Beau Ryan (Host)
« Reply #10 on: October 29, 2019, 02:34:41 AM »
Quote
When casting for 'The Amazing Race Australia', host Beau Ryan said it was important to find 11 teams that represented the country.

"It's hard to hit a reality show and get so much diversity," he told 10 daily, "I think we've done that. Especially in [Australia], we've got a very diverse country."

The 11 teams feature various relationships -- couples, siblings, colleagues, best mates and... nuns -- as well as a mix of ages, races, religions and creeds.

It's a realistic portrayal of what Australia actually looks like, but it also brings a swathe of life experiences to the table, which the former rugby player believed would even the playing field.

"At the end of the day anyone can win," Beau said, "when you get down to the top four or three... you need to be lucky, that's why I like the show. Anyone can win $250,000."

Initially, Beau admitted he saw some of the younger fit teams as the obvious winners, "I was quite wrong," he added. And after audiences see just how challenging the race can be, Beau's also certain the show will break a few records.

"I've already told people we're doing 10 seasons," he joked, "we had a crazy amount [of applications] this year without anyone knowing what this show was going to be like. We're going to have a record number next year, I know for a fact."

While some hosts of shows get time to spend with contestants or teams -- bonding with them over the show's production, for Beau things are a little more difficult. Not only are teams racing across countries barely stopping to see him at pit stops for longer than a few minutes, but he's only a few steps in front of them.

"Even though they're only there for five minutes I still could learn a lot about people, especially at the end of the day when they're fatigued, upset and broken," Beau said.

"You learn a lot about people. I was vulnerable too!"

In one case Beau revealed he had been standing in the desert for eight hours waiting at a pit stop for teams. "My whole face was fully just covered in salt and sand. I was hurting and they were hurting. We're going through the same pain! Theirs was much harder... but they had a bigger prize at the end of it!"

Watching as teams progressed, Beau also saw how the pressures of the race can affect teams.

"It brings a lot of people together, It did fracture some people but you find out a lot about yourself," he said, "I found a lot about myself just being on the road -- I can only imagine what the teams went through."

The Amazing Race Australia' will premiere Monday, October 28 at 7.30 on Network 10 and WIN Network.

Source: https://10daily.com.au/entertainment/tv/a191027yvuft/weve-got-a-very-diverse-country-what-beau-ryan-learned-about-the-11-amazing-race-teams-20191028?adobe_mc=MCMID%3D43516253529426626213030165139620024700%7CMCORGID%3D508F0C3A53DB1A8A0A490D4D%2540AdobeOrg%7CTS%3D1572333980
Logged
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Offline Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2939
Re: TAR Australia: Beau Ryan (Host)
« Reply #11 on: November 25, 2019, 01:01:27 AM »
He's gotten somewhat better as the season's gone on, but he still makes the odd cringey comment here and there.
Logged

Offline I ♥ TAR

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 424
Re: TAR Australia: Beau Ryan (Host)
« Reply #12 on: November 25, 2019, 03:51:55 AM »
Unpopular opinion? I like Beau as host. Even more than Phil who is getting more akward and cringeworthy by each season.
Logged

Offline Declive

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2293
  • Grêmio FBPA
Re: TAR Australia: Beau Ryan (Host)
« Reply #13 on: December 09, 2019, 12:51:15 AM »
I loved him.
Logged
Freedom is a lonely road.

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6812
  • The best shows out there!
Re: TAR Australia: Beau Ryan (Host)
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 11:09:18 PM »
I'm very pleased to announce that Beau Ryan will be competing on the upcoming season of Dancing With The Stars Australia!



Beau will dancing alongside (and against):
Angie Kent, The Bachelorette & Former Gogglebox Australia star
Celia Pacquola, Comedian
Chloe Lattanzi, Singer & actress
Christian Wilkins, Podcaster, TV presenter & socialite
Claudia Karvan, Actress
Dami Im, Singer
Dean Wells, Former Married At First Sight star
Ed Kavalee, Comedian & radio presenter
Travis Cloke, Former AFL player

Sunday February 9 on Channel 10! Go well Beau! We're all behind you!  :cheer: :conf: :woohoo:
Logged
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 