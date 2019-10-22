« previous next »
TAR Australia 4: Tim & Rod (Newlyweds)

TAR Australia 4: Tim & Rod (Newlyweds)
Tim & Rod (Newlyweds) (Newcastle, New South Wales)

It was love at first sight for newlyweds, Tim and Rod. The pair tied the knot earlier in the year and have lived in wedded bliss ever since.

The certified personal trainers are in the best physical shape of their life, and have the strength to tackle - and bench press - any obstacle in their way.

Passionate, energetic and always optimistic, the boys rely heavily on one another to be their own support system and tackle any challenge.

Tim and Rod hope to inspire young people struggling with their identity and challenge any negative perceptions of what it means to be gay.

If they win, the boys plan on putting the money towards Rod’s business and then take off to Disneyland!
Re: TAR Australia 4: Tim & Rod (Newlyweds)
Tim, 29

What is the biggest challenge or weakness youll need to overcome? Defiantly the gross eating challenges would be a struggle, however Id give it my best shot. I thrive on adrenaline but would still be very scared if we needed to bungee jump or sky dive.
What type of people do you find it difficult to get along with? I struggle to get along with arrogant and cocky people, who think theyre better than everyone else. Im not the biggest fan of ingenuine people who are fake and dont take other peoples feelings into consideration.
What is your proudest achievement in life? My proudest moment in life was when I married the man of my dreams, on my favourite beach in the world, in front of all my family and friends. I was able to truly be myself and it was the greatest feeling in the world.

Rod, 28

What excites you most about traveling? Getting away from the normal and experience how others live. Also not knowing what the next day will bring. I love the spontaneity of traveling.
What do you think will be your biggest advantage or strength in the race? We are in the fittest state of our lives. We rarely argue and are both normally extremely positive likable people, which we think will put us at the front of the pack.
Whats the best part of travelling with your teammate? Its so easy. We have the same likes and interests and rarely get on each others nerves.
Re: TAR Australia 4: Tim & Rod (Newlyweds)
Re: TAR Australia 4: Tim & Rod (Newlyweds)
Re: TAR Australia 4: Tim & Rod (Newlyweds)
It's no surprise that for teams on 'The Amazing Race', their relationships are put under immense strain.

For newlyweds Rod and Tim, that's a lot of pressure on a marriage when the confetti has only just settled, but the pair didn't seem worried about the potential strain they'd be under.

The pair have been together for a little over two years, tying the knot in March of this year.

"We got engaged at the one-year mark and got married at the two-year mark," Rod told 10 daily, "Some people thought we moved pretty quick, but when you know... you know," he said.

"When Tim came into my world it was like I met my best mate, and everything just worked."

For Tim, he felt like he would never meet someone like Rod. "Growing up we knew we were different and didn't fit in," he told 10 daily.

"When I met Rod I was like this is the man I've been waiting for. This is the man of my dreams. We knew the moment we met we were meant to be together."

Growing up part of the LGBTQ+ community, the pair have seen how far Australia has come, and the changes that have occurred even in the last few years.

"Prior to [the YES vote] I never even felt like it was okay to be gay," Rod said. "I thought there was something wrong with me for feeling this way.  I think a lot of Australians felt that same way."

"We're crazy reality TV junkies," Tim added, "Growing up we never saw people like us on TV. There's not one type of gay person.

"You can love who you want to love and who you want to be, there's no box to fit into. If you can inspire people to just be who they want to be."

The pair have travelled together a lot, which they saw as an advantage to some of the other teams, knowing each other's moods and seeing them at their best and jet-lagged worst.

Both certified personal trainers, Rod and Tim also weren't worried about the physical aspects of the race.

"It's never just physical," Rod said, adding that right from the starting line they were thrown mental challenges and puzzles.

"What surprised me is what you can do on lack of sleep," he said, "We'd be the most tired we've ever been but when someone hands you that clue -- the adrenaline kicks in and you feel like you've had 30 cups of coffee and could run forever."

The pair admitted that one of their downfalls was how competitive they can be, but in a race like this, it was also a great motivator to keep going.

"We knew we wanted to have fun," Rod said, "but we were in this race to win it and we were going to give it everything we had. We've grown up our whole lives as underdogs, we wanted to get on that race and prove people wrong."

The pair also said their relationship dynamic helped when things got rough, when they struggled with challenges or when the lack of sleep and food began to take its toll and they had their "hangry" moments.

"It's super high pressure," Tim said, "We're very similar in many ways but I also feel like if one of us is really struggling or wigging out hardcore, we're good at picking each other up.

"There's a lot on the line in a race like this. I think we raced really well and kept each other really calm."

Rod added, "I honestly couldn't have picked a better person to do this with. When I freaked out I was about to have a full-blown meltdown... If I had him by my side, I could make everything okay."

The Amazing Race Australia' will premiere Monday, October 28 at 7.30 on Network 10 and WIN Network.

Source: https://10daily.com.au/entertainment/tv/a191020cwase/we-never-saw-people-like-us-on-tv-the-amazing-race-australias-gay-newlyweds-are-here-to-represent-20191022?adobe_mc=MCMID%3D43516253529426626213030165139620024700%7CMCORGID%3D508F0C3A53DB1A8A0A490D4D%2540AdobeOrg%7CTS%3D1571985598
Re: TAR Australia 4: Tim & Rod (Newlyweds)
Re: TAR Australia 4: Tim & Rod (Newlyweds)
Tim Sattler and Rod Jones have taken out the top prize of 'The Amazing Race Australia', finishing the final leg of the race in first place.

Narrowly beating the other final teams, Jasmin and Jerome and Viv and Joey, Tim and Rod searched for NT News headlines, jumped out of a plane, trained a dog, tamed a horse and kayaked as fast as they could.

It was one of the closest legs of the entire race, each team having moments where they were out in front before all three final couples were brought together in reality TV's great equaliser: a puzzle.

Attempting to stack a series of wooden blocks into an intricate 3D puzzle, Tim and Rod finally managed to click things together, ripped open their final clue and were told to find host Beau Ryan at the final pit stop.

"Words can't describe that feeling," Tim told 10 daily following their win, "like this is actually happening. We dreamt about it for ages, to be in that moment when you're running to that final put stop. If I talk about it long enough I might burst into tears. It was the best moment."

The pair arrived at the pit stop as they had the other eleven before it, hand-in-hand with a little jump.

"We said no matter how hard a leg gets, whether we know 100 percent that we're last or we 100 percent know we're first, let's hold hands and finish that leg together," Rod said.

Calling it a "testament" to their relationship, the pair decided before the show had even begun exactly how they'd finish each leg of the race.

"We did a few dress rehearsals at home holding hands in the backyard, doing a few jumps onto a towel," Tim added. "We decided we had to do it every single leg, to show that we're two best mates in love. It's as simple as that."

Well, as simple as coordinating a jump twelve times can be. "Some of them have been a bit more in-sync than the others," Tim said, laughing.

Taking out the top prize is enough to be proud of, but for the newlyweds -- who tied the knot in March after being together for two years -- 'The Amazing Race' was also a huge test of their relationship. One they passed with flying colours.

Never bickering, the pair supported each other throughout the various legs, crossing continents holding hands.

"We thought we already knew each other pretty well," Rod said, "but to be thrown into this situation where it's so high-pressure and intense. It was make or break, and for us, it was make."

"For us to get out of this and not have had one fight, and be just as much in love -- if not more -- than we were when we rocked up in Seoul," Tim added, "that in itself is iconic."

"I know it sounds corny," Tim added, laughing, "but bring it on. All the roadblocks and detours people want to throw at us, we're going to keep slaying right to the end."

Before heading into the race Tim and Rod told 10 daily they were hopeful to represent LGBTQ+ Australians in a positive way. Throughout the experience, the pair said they have been inundated with supportive messages from people across the country.

"This was the most amazing thing we've ever done," Tim said, "and to be able to give people the courage and inspire people to have the strength to show their true colours, you can't put a price tag on that."

The race is an emotional rollercoaster, with teams spread out across cities it's often difficult to know exactly where you're placed, especially if you hit traffic or arrive at a challenge and there are no other teams.

In Mongolia, for example, Rod and Tim's taxi driver not only decided to stop to get gas but also attempted to take them to a hospital rather than to the dancing challenge because they kept telling him it was "an emergency" that they get to their destination.

Another low point for the boys came in the form of the first compulsory U-Turn vote where the other teams unanimously voted for Tim and Rod. Unbeknownst to them, they were the only pair outside of an alliance.

"You run your own race," Rod explained, "We didn't even know when they formed the alliance so we got a bit in our heads about why they chose us, we just had to keep telling ourselves that they must have thought we were a physical threat and they wanted us out."

"It was the worst thing ever," Tim added, saying that he took the vote to heart pretty badly, thinking the other teams hated them.

"We just said let's go, let's show them what we're made of. And we did that," Rod said. "Then we were like... why didn't we race this good from the beginning!" he said as the pair burst out laughing.

While they faced a series of difficult challenges and puzzles throughout the race, their biggest challenge would come after it had concluded: having to keep their win a secret from everybody.

"I've been losing my mind!" Tim said, "Behind closed doors we can talk about it together, but when we're out... people are tricky. They try to get it out of you, we have to nudge each other like, 'shut up!'"

The pair have taken to extreme measures in order to maintain the secret. "I've gone sober to weddings," Rod said, "and I never turn down free booze!"

Looking back on the whole experience, Tim and Rod beamed at the idea of doing something like the race again.

"We just want to do crazy stuff like this until the end of time," Tim said, "to be able to do it together it's just monumental."

Despite travelling the world together for the race, the pair have plans to head on a few more trips -- and even have a plan to re-visit the countries that made up the race.

"Maybe one day we want to go back and see the school equipment we built, go to the desert with the camels and maybe put a little cross there for Chris," Tim said.

"We want to go back everywhere we visited, go back to that stage and slay that dance routine again."

Source:
Re: TAR Australia 4: Tim & Rod (Newlyweds)
CONGRATULATIONS

TIM & ROD SATTLER-JONES

THE AMAZING RACE AUSTRALIA
SEASON FOUR CHAMPIONS
Re: TAR Australia 4: Tim & Rod (Newlyweds)
Newlyweds Tim & Rod have won The Amazing Race Australia.

The NSW couple won the $250,000 in a final puzzle challenge and footrace in Katherine Gorge, NT.

They defeated Darwin-based Indigenous couple Jerome and Jasmin and Melbourne based siblings, Viv and Joey.

Series favourites Tom & Tyler were eliminated in the penultimate episode after a U-turn that left some fans seething.

Tim said, This journey, this race, this insane crazy adventure weve all been a part of, its the most fun weve ever had in our lives. Weve learnt so much about each other and at the end of the day were still together after something like this. Im so in love with him.

Rod added: If our marriage can last The Amazing Race, it can last a lifetime.

The Eureka-produced series visited 6 countries on 3 continents, itself racing to turnaround a production on a punishing timeframe to broadcast in 10s final quarter. It has been largely well-received by reality fans, despite landing in the headlines for a fallout by NSW Influencers Sid and Ash.

Network 10s chief content officer Beverley McGarvey said: The Amazing Race Australia has been a brilliant first season for us and is a show that really feels like it belongs on 10, it engaged audiences across all platforms and took us all on a genuine action packed adventure.

Id like to thank our dedicated host Beau Ryan for his enthusiasm and commitment, all our wonderfully interesting and entertaining contestants for their impressive efforts across the season, the excellent team Eureka Productions for being great production partners and to everyone at 10 for their hard work and passion.

Congratulations to Tim and Rod on winning The Amazing Race Australia 2019 and taking home the $250,000 prize, she said.

10 already has a casting callout for a 2020 season with a five-week filming period between the dates of June to July 2020.

Source: https://tvtonight.com.au/2019/12/tim-rod-win-the-amazing-race-australia-2019.html/comment-page-1?unapproved=604119&moderation-hash=9fe1ec9dbd192cf9ed8e7ec99bba4b66#comment-604119
Re: TAR Australia 4: Tim & Rod (Newlyweds)
They were the newlyweds, but in a bonus moment that didn't make the nail-biter of the finale, Tim decided to even things out with his husband.

After taking out the win in the final leg of 'The Amazing Race Australia', and the $250,000, Tim and Rod weren't done celebrating yet.

Explaining to Beau that he had always wanted to propose to Rod, Tim fished around his pack for his handy Bankwest Halo Payment Ring (in some effortless and unplanned sponcon), to get down on one knee... and propose to his husband.

"Rod, I love you so much, mate," Tim said getting down on one knee.

"I was so scared growing up of what my future might look like, but when you came into my world all that fear went away," he continued. "I love you with every ounce of my heart and soul. I can't wait to spend the rest of my life together.

With the race in mind, Tim told his husband, "No matter what the future holds, no matter what roadblock, what u-turn, what detour... we'll always make it to that pit stop hand-in-hand."

In front of the other ten teams and Beau, the pair got engaged -- again!

Speaking to 10 daily after their win, Tim and Rod revealed that they were planning to get married at the Little White Wedding Chapel where Britney Spears famously tied the knot (briefly).

"We're going to go [to Vegas] and then a third honeymoon at Disney World," Tim revealed.

Congrats (again) to the happy couple on their win, and their engagement!

Source: https://10daily.com.au/entertainment/tv/a191203pjwkt/amazing-race-australia-winners-tim-and-rod-celebrate-by-getting-engaged-again-20191203?adobe_mc=MCMID%3D43516253529426626213030165139620024700%7CMCORGID%3D508F0C3A53DB1A8A0A490D4D%2540AdobeOrg%7CTS%3D1575426710
Re: TAR Australia 4: Tim & Rod (Newlyweds)
They really deserved it.
That comeback after being U-Turned was one of the sickest things i've ever seen in TAR (any version).
Probably the best leg that any team has ever run.
Re: TAR Australia 4: Tim & Rod (Newlyweds)
I was supporting them. So glad that they have won.  :cheer:
Re: TAR Australia 4: Tim & Rod (Newlyweds)
