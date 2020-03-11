« previous next »
TAR Australia 5 (2020) News/Media/Speculation Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*

Xoruz

Re: TAR Australia 5 (2020) News/Media/Speculation Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
March 11, 2020, 12:41:12 PM
Part of me was hoping for a TAR Asia 5 route with a mix of domestic and international locations considering there are nearby countries that the show could visit. I do get their decision though. The problem 10 seemed to have is that countries are starting to institute mandatory 14 day quarantines for people traveling from countries with coronavirus even if they don't have symptoms. A domestic season makes the most sense when they have to lock in their locations.
theschnauzers

Re: TAR Australia 5 (2020) News/Media/Speculation Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
March 12, 2020, 05:01:52 AM
Re: coronavirus impact for TAR AUS.
I havent specifically tracked Australia conconcerning the pandemic, but its not a good sign when two globally known actors, Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson tested positive for COVID19 while traveling in Australia. Staying within the continent may not be enough.
georgiapeach

Re: TAR Australia 5 (2020) News/Media/Speculation Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
March 12, 2020, 07:25:08 AM
Things are changing daily with the situation.

I would NOT be surprised if they still ended up cancelling or postponing this run. The safety of our cast and crew is always first in everyone's mind. With new info coming in daily I do not think any decision made so far is firm. We need to be prepared for possible changes as new information comes in. JMO.
BourkieBoy

Re: TAR Australia 5 (2020) News/Media/Speculation Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
March 16, 2020, 01:33:24 AM
"As the coronavirus spreads around the world, ViacomCBS's newly promoted local content boss Beverley McGarvey is reviewing filming plans for Network Ten's shows, particularly adventure reality game show The Amazing Race Australia which sees contestants travel to different countries"

From The Australian!

I also have a very reliable source that suggests that this season may not film in the June/July period... more later! :0328:
BritishTARFan

Re: TAR Australia 5 (2020) News/Media/Speculation Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
March 17, 2020, 05:02:22 PM
There's no way on earth this'll film anytime soon, even if it were domestic.
BourkieBoy

Re: TAR Australia 5 (2020) News/Media/Speculation Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
March 17, 2020, 10:00:06 PM
Quote
There is a ban on more than 100 people indoors, however workplace arrangements may continue. While no studio audiences are proceeding, normal television production can continue with crews & talent. However as weve seen in recent days there are no guarantees any production underway or commencing will be completed on time.

Further, the rule on handshaking, hugging and social distancing will likely impact on numerous shows -including Drama and Reality: The Bachelor, Dancing with the Stars, The Block, Neighbours, Wentworth, The Amazing Race Australia, Harrow, Home and Away, Five Bedrooms, RFDS, Back to the Rafters, The Secrets She Keeps, The Bureau of Magical Things and more

https://tvtonight.com.au/2020/03/new-rules-will-create-further-havoc-for-tv.html
BourkieBoy

Re: TAR Australia 5 (2020) News/Media/Speculation Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
March 26, 2020, 04:12:22 AM
Quote
Australian Survivor has been postponed while The Amazing Race Australia claims it will film in domestic destinations.

I think it extremely hard to believe that TAR Australia will film in June/July! There are travel bans all around the country and since June/July is winter in Australia, we will be having a flu plus COVID-19 season, so I have no idea how TAR Australia plans film even a domestic route!

https://tvtonight.com.au/2020/03/10-suspends-filming-on-the-bachelor.html
BourkieBoy

Re: TAR Australia 5 (2020) News/Media/Speculation Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
March 31, 2020, 01:05:49 AM
We WILL be filming Season 5, as soon as all travel restrictions within Australia are lifted, due to the coronavirus pandemic!  :tup:

Expect to see these travel restrictions to be lifted within the next 3-6 months (June-September), meaning the earliest we may film will be June/July and latest we will film will be September/October!



https://go.mycastingnet.com/Apply/Show/ATC2020
georgiapeach

Re: TAR Australia 5 (2020) News/Media/Speculation Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
March 31, 2020, 05:47:00 AM
Quote
Expect to see these travel restrictions to be lifted within the next 3-6 months (June-September), meaning the earliest we may film will be June/July and latest we will film will be September/October!

Where does this info come from? There is NO evidence of travel restrictions being lifted that I am aware of.  :groan:

BourkieBoy

Re: TAR Australia 5 (2020) News/Media/Speculation Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
April 28, 2020, 12:11:45 AM
Still on track for a domestic-season to be filmed, sometime during 2020!  :cheer: :conf:

Quote
While the revamped MasterChef series has been well received by viewers, 10 has halted production on The Bachelor, Australian Survivor and hopes to film The Amazing Race in domestic destinations. The Bachelorette and The Masked Singer are also yet to begin filming.

https://tvtonight.com.au/2020/04/auditions-junior-masterchef-2.html/comment-page-1?unapproved=621251&moderation-hash=798e599caec17b9be4d0e6c7945b1217#comment-621251
BourkieBoy

Re: TAR Australia 5 (2020) News/Media/Speculation Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
May 10, 2020, 09:42:26 PM
No TAR Australia this year, at Ten's mid-year 'upfronts' :(  :'(

Quote
Absent were a planned domestic season for The Amazing Race Australia and any sign of more Australian Survivor this year -both have been hit hard by restrictions.

https://tvtonight.com.au/2020/05/osher-led-programming-new-multichannel-for-10.html
claude_24hrs

Re: TAR Australia 5 (2020) News/Media/Speculation Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
May 10, 2020, 11:32:48 PM
Wait for the planned 5th season until next year?
Maanca

Re: TAR Australia 5 (2020) News/Media/Speculation Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
May 10, 2020, 11:52:55 PM
Eh, better this way :) Wait for the world to open up again and scrap the "domestic" idea. That was just kind of a knee-jerk decision before the country locked down entirely.
BourkieBoy

Re: TAR Australia 5 (2020) News/Media/Speculation Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
May 11, 2020, 05:28:49 PM
Well, were not exactly ruled out of a season yet! Were just on hold for a period of time!

Quote
Meanwhile hopes for The Amazing Race Australia to begin filming in June are also out.

We continue to monitor domestic flight restrictions as well as social distancing regulations to ensure The Amazing Race Australia can go back into production at the right time, the spokesperson added.

The series had originally set its sights on international but settled on local destinations. Thats still some way off given Step 1 of recovery is getting underway. TARA requires wide access and interaction by cast and crew.

Fingers crossed it can resume in coming months.

https://tvtonight.com.au/2020/05/pilot-week-out-amazing-race-australia-on-hold.html

claude_24hrs

Re: TAR Australia 5 (2020) News/Media/Speculation Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
June 17, 2020, 09:10:34 AM
Bad news that Australia won't open to foreigners (except international students are studying in Australia) for the rest of the year as its borders are likely to remain closed until as next year.

https://mobile.abc.net.au/news/2020-06-17/borders-likely-closed-until-next-year-coronavirus-restrictions/12365978
dryedmangoez

Re: TAR Australia 5 (2020) News/Media/Speculation Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
June 17, 2020, 07:19:17 PM
They are now accepting applications again for Season 2... I mean 5 for an all-Australia Race:
https://10play.com.au/the-amazing-race-australia/articles/apply-for-the-amazing-race-australia-season-2/tpa191127npasz?fbclid=IwAR1_Po3kxxYgWW3vEmiRuXK4nu-XK-rdybyJJ56sAXxTixwTtUIB6HzaRhs

Quote
Apply For The Amazing Race Australia Season 2
16 Jun 2020

It's time to pack your bags and get ready to roam Australia.

Applications for The Amazing Race Australia Season 2 are now open. Teams of two can apply now to take part once current travel restrictions are lifted.

Apply now!

Attention thrill-seekers and jet-setters. Its not too late to salvage your 2020 travel plans. The Amazing Race Australia is back and looking for teams of two to take part in the race of a lifetime - this time, around Australia.

Staying on home soil, contestants will explore the breathtaking beauty and intrepid adventures Australia has to offer. Will our teams scale the Sydney Harbour Bridge? Forage through Kakadu National Park? Count all the churches in Adelaide? There's no knowing what Aussie adventures await.

Last year, our hearts werent the only thing racing when 11 daring duos bungee-jumped, kayaked, goat-milked and skydived their way across the globe in pursuit of the $250,000 cash prize.

From folding dumplings to chowing down on century eggs, the race was filled with twists, turns and tantrums.

Last seasons winners, newlyweds Tim and Rod, said: The Amazing Race Australia was the most incredible adventure of our lives. The race is an adrenaline rush like youve never experienced before and the memories will last a lifetime.

Network 10 and ViacomCBS chief sales officer Rod Prosser said: Its fantastic that the next season of The Amazing Race Australia will be filmed entirely in Australia. This will be a welcome boost for local companies and the Australian tourism industry as the opportunities to integrate across a series which will explore some of the best places and products Australia has to offer will be made easier than ever.

Host Beau Ryan will be back to wrangle the racers, guide them through each task and let them know their fate at each pit stop.

Beau said: The experience will change you and your teammates life forever. If youre looking to travel off the beaten path, all while having a crack at the massive prize, then give it a shot."

So, if youve got a packed suitcase but nowhere to go, and like the sound of a $250,000 cash prize, then lace up your sensible walking shoes, grab yourself an Akubra, swag and travel buddy, and apply today.
Maanca

Re: TAR Australia 5 (2020) News/Media/Speculation Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
June 17, 2020, 07:35:20 PM
I don't get that =/ A change of network is no reason to deny the first 3 existed.
BritishTARFan

Re: TAR Australia 5 (2020) News/Media/Speculation Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
June 17, 2020, 09:05:02 PM
I'm kinda excited for an all Australia race as we don't see much of the country on the US edition, also I don't really know the country outside of Sydney, Melbourne & the Queensland coast.
BourkieBoy

Re: TAR Australia 5 (2020) News/Media/Speculation Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
June 18, 2020, 02:27:25 AM
Quote
Good news from 10 with The Amazing Race Australia back on, albeit with a local route.

Production by Eureka will take place around Australia over a 7 week period later this year, for an ultimate $250,000 prize.

Host Beau Ryan said: The experience will change you and your teammates life forever. If youre looking to travel off the beaten path, all while having a crack at the massive prize, then give it a shot.

Last seasons winners, newlyweds Tim and Rod, said: The Amazing Race Australia was the most incredible adventure of our lives. The race is an adrenaline rush like youve never experienced before and the memories will last a lifetime.

It isnt clear if the show will still make it to air in 2020 or land in 2021.

https://tvtonight.com.au/2020/06/auditions-the-amazing-race-australia-2.html

And NO, I won't be applying for this season, so you can stop your questions in your tracks!  :lol: :funny:
georgiapeach

Re: TAR Australia 5 (2020) News/Media/Speculation Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
June 18, 2020, 06:09:44 PM
Quote from: Maanca on June 17, 2020, 07:35:20 PM
I don't get that =/ A change of network is no reason to deny the first 3 existed.

YES!!! This is driving me crazy...
georgiapeach

Re: TAR Australia 5 (2020) News/Media/Speculation Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
Yesterday at 11:58:09 AM
As far as RFF is concerned...this IS Season 5 not 2 and our posts will reflect that. (Can't erase history!!)
dryedmangoez

Re: TAR Australia 5 (2020) News/Media/Speculation Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
Yesterday at 01:03:00 PM
It's an annoying business decision whenever a show (reality shows, specifically) switches networks. ABC officially counts their American Idol seasons as 1, 2, etc. But I don't think they've mentioned as much on-air. Seven Network also considers this year's BBAU reboot as a "season 1" as well.
I ♥ TAR

Re: TAR Australia 5 (2020) News/Media/Speculation Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
Yesterday at 05:38:17 PM
Any idea when the filming is supposed to happen?
Maanca

Re: TAR Australia 5 (2020) News/Media/Speculation Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
Yesterday at 07:09:30 PM
Depends on the government. Borders are still closed, even with within Australia.
