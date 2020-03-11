Follow RFF News on your cell phone. Text follow rff to 40404 you will receive txt messages with RFF News
There is a ban on more than 100 people indoors, however workplace arrangements may continue. While no studio audiences are proceeding, normal television production can continue with crews & talent. However as weve seen in recent days there are no guarantees any production underway or commencing will be completed on time.Further, the rule on handshaking, hugging and social distancing will likely impact on numerous shows -including Drama and Reality: The Bachelor, Dancing with the Stars, The Block, Neighbours, Wentworth, The Amazing Race Australia, Harrow, Home and Away, Five Bedrooms, RFDS, Back to the Rafters, The Secrets She Keeps, The Bureau of Magical Things and more
Australian Survivor has been postponed while The Amazing Race Australia claims it will film in domestic destinations.
Expect to see these travel restrictions to be lifted within the next 3-6 months (June-September), meaning the earliest we may film will be June/July and latest we will film will be September/October!
While the revamped MasterChef series has been well received by viewers, 10 has halted production on The Bachelor, Australian Survivor and hopes to film The Amazing Race in domestic destinations. The Bachelorette and The Masked Singer are also yet to begin filming.
Absent were a planned domestic season for The Amazing Race Australia and any sign of more Australian Survivor this year -both have been hit hard by restrictions.
Meanwhile hopes for The Amazing Race Australia to begin filming in June are also out.We continue to monitor domestic flight restrictions as well as social distancing regulations to ensure The Amazing Race Australia can go back into production at the right time, the spokesperson added.The series had originally set its sights on international but settled on local destinations. Thats still some way off given Step 1 of recovery is getting underway. TARA requires wide access and interaction by cast and crew.Fingers crossed it can resume in coming months.
Apply For The Amazing Race Australia Season 216 Jun 2020It's time to pack your bags and get ready to roam Australia.Applications for The Amazing Race Australia Season 2 are now open. Teams of two can apply now to take part once current travel restrictions are lifted.Apply now! Attention thrill-seekers and jet-setters. Its not too late to salvage your 2020 travel plans. The Amazing Race Australia is back and looking for teams of two to take part in the race of a lifetime - this time, around Australia.Staying on home soil, contestants will explore the breathtaking beauty and intrepid adventures Australia has to offer. Will our teams scale the Sydney Harbour Bridge? Forage through Kakadu National Park? Count all the churches in Adelaide? There's no knowing what Aussie adventures await.Last year, our hearts werent the only thing racing when 11 daring duos bungee-jumped, kayaked, goat-milked and skydived their way across the globe in pursuit of the $250,000 cash prize.From folding dumplings to chowing down on century eggs, the race was filled with twists, turns and tantrums.Last seasons winners, newlyweds Tim and Rod, said: The Amazing Race Australia was the most incredible adventure of our lives. The race is an adrenaline rush like youve never experienced before and the memories will last a lifetime.Network 10 and ViacomCBS chief sales officer Rod Prosser said: Its fantastic that the next season of The Amazing Race Australia will be filmed entirely in Australia. This will be a welcome boost for local companies and the Australian tourism industry as the opportunities to integrate across a series which will explore some of the best places and products Australia has to offer will be made easier than ever.Host Beau Ryan will be back to wrangle the racers, guide them through each task and let them know their fate at each pit stop.Beau said: The experience will change you and your teammates life forever. If youre looking to travel off the beaten path, all while having a crack at the massive prize, then give it a shot."So, if youve got a packed suitcase but nowhere to go, and like the sound of a $250,000 cash prize, then lace up your sensible walking shoes, grab yourself an Akubra, swag and travel buddy, and apply today.
Good news from 10 with The Amazing Race Australia back on, albeit with a local route.Production by Eureka will take place around Australia over a 7 week period later this year, for an ultimate $250,000 prize.Host Beau Ryan said: The experience will change you and your teammates life forever. If youre looking to travel off the beaten path, all while having a crack at the massive prize, then give it a shot.Last seasons winners, newlyweds Tim and Rod, said: The Amazing Race Australia was the most incredible adventure of our lives. The race is an adrenaline rush like youve never experienced before and the memories will last a lifetime.It isnt clear if the show will still make it to air in 2020 or land in 2021.
I don't get that =/ A change of network is no reason to deny the first 3 existed.
