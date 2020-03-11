Follow RFF News on your cell phone. Text follow rff to 40404 you will receive txt messages with RFF News
There is a ban on more than 100 people indoors, however workplace arrangements may continue. While no studio audiences are proceeding, normal television production can continue with crews & talent. However as weve seen in recent days there are no guarantees any production underway or commencing will be completed on time.Further, the rule on handshaking, hugging and social distancing will likely impact on numerous shows -including Drama and Reality: The Bachelor, Dancing with the Stars, The Block, Neighbours, Wentworth, The Amazing Race Australia, Harrow, Home and Away, Five Bedrooms, RFDS, Back to the Rafters, The Secrets She Keeps, The Bureau of Magical Things and more
Australian Survivor has been postponed while The Amazing Race Australia claims it will film in domestic destinations.
Expect to see these travel restrictions to be lifted within the next 3-6 months (June-September), meaning the earliest we may film will be June/July and latest we will film will be September/October!
While the revamped MasterChef series has been well received by viewers, 10 has halted production on The Bachelor, Australian Survivor and hopes to film The Amazing Race in domestic destinations. The Bachelorette and The Masked Singer are also yet to begin filming.
Absent were a planned domestic season for The Amazing Race Australia and any sign of more Australian Survivor this year -both have been hit hard by restrictions.
Meanwhile hopes for The Amazing Race Australia to begin filming in June are also out.We continue to monitor domestic flight restrictions as well as social distancing regulations to ensure The Amazing Race Australia can go back into production at the right time, the spokesperson added.The series had originally set its sights on international but settled on local destinations. Thats still some way off given Step 1 of recovery is getting underway. TARA requires wide access and interaction by cast and crew.Fingers crossed it can resume in coming months.
