TAR Australia 5 (2020) News/Media/Speculation Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*

Re: TAR Australia 5 (2020) News/Media/Speculation Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
March 11, 2020, 12:41:12 PM
Part of me was hoping for a TAR Asia 5 route with a mix of domestic and international locations considering there are nearby countries that the show could visit. I do get their decision though. The problem 10 seemed to have is that countries are starting to institute mandatory 14 day quarantines for people traveling from countries with coronavirus even if they don't have symptoms. A domestic season makes the most sense when they have to lock in their locations.
Re: TAR Australia 5 (2020) News/Media/Speculation Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
March 12, 2020, 05:01:52 AM
Re: coronavirus impact for TAR AUS.
I havent specifically tracked Australia conconcerning the pandemic, but its not a good sign when two globally known actors, Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson tested positive for COVID19 while traveling in Australia. Staying within the continent may not be enough.
Re: TAR Australia 5 (2020) News/Media/Speculation Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
March 12, 2020, 07:25:08 AM
Things are changing daily with the situation.

I would NOT be surprised if they still ended up cancelling or postponing this run. The safety of our cast and crew is always first in everyone's mind. With new info coming in daily I do not think any decision made so far is firm. We need to be prepared for possible changes as new information comes in. JMO.
Re: TAR Australia 5 (2020) News/Media/Speculation Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
March 16, 2020, 01:33:24 AM
"As the coronavirus spreads around the world, ViacomCBS's newly promoted local content boss Beverley McGarvey is reviewing filming plans for Network Ten's shows, particularly adventure reality game show The Amazing Race Australia which sees contestants travel to different countries"

From The Australian!

I also have a very reliable source that suggests that this season may not film in the June/July period... more later! :0328:
Re: TAR Australia 5 (2020) News/Media/Speculation Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
March 17, 2020, 05:02:22 PM
There's no way on earth this'll film anytime soon, even if it were domestic.
Re: TAR Australia 5 (2020) News/Media/Speculation Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
March 17, 2020, 10:00:06 PM
Quote
There is a ban on more than 100 people indoors, however workplace arrangements may continue. While no studio audiences are proceeding, normal television production can continue with crews & talent. However as weve seen in recent days there are no guarantees any production underway or commencing will be completed on time.

Further, the rule on handshaking, hugging and social distancing will likely impact on numerous shows -including Drama and Reality: The Bachelor, Dancing with the Stars, The Block, Neighbours, Wentworth, The Amazing Race Australia, Harrow, Home and Away, Five Bedrooms, RFDS, Back to the Rafters, The Secrets She Keeps, The Bureau of Magical Things and more

https://tvtonight.com.au/2020/03/new-rules-will-create-further-havoc-for-tv.html
Re: TAR Australia 5 (2020) News/Media/Speculation Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
March 26, 2020, 04:12:22 AM
Quote
Australian Survivor has been postponed while The Amazing Race Australia claims it will film in domestic destinations.

I think it extremely hard to believe that TAR Australia will film in June/July! There are travel bans all around the country and since June/July is winter in Australia, we will be having a flu plus COVID-19 season, so I have no idea how TAR Australia plans film even a domestic route!

https://tvtonight.com.au/2020/03/10-suspends-filming-on-the-bachelor.html
Re: TAR Australia 5 (2020) News/Media/Speculation Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
March 31, 2020, 01:05:49 AM
We WILL be filming Season 5, as soon as all travel restrictions within Australia are lifted, due to the coronavirus pandemic!  :tup:

Expect to see these travel restrictions to be lifted within the next 3-6 months (June-September), meaning the earliest we may film will be June/July and latest we will film will be September/October!



https://go.mycastingnet.com/Apply/Show/ATC2020
Re: TAR Australia 5 (2020) News/Media/Speculation Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
March 31, 2020, 05:47:00 AM
Quote
Expect to see these travel restrictions to be lifted within the next 3-6 months (June-September), meaning the earliest we may film will be June/July and latest we will film will be September/October!

Where does this info come from? There is NO evidence of travel restrictions being lifted that I am aware of.  :groan:

Re: TAR Australia 5 (2020) News/Media/Speculation Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
Today at 12:11:45 AM
Still on track for a domestic-season to be filmed, sometime during 2020!  :cheer: :conf:

Quote
While the revamped MasterChef series has been well received by viewers, 10 has halted production on The Bachelor, Australian Survivor and hopes to film The Amazing Race in domestic destinations. The Bachelorette and The Masked Singer are also yet to begin filming.

https://tvtonight.com.au/2020/04/auditions-junior-masterchef-2.html/comment-page-1?unapproved=621251&moderation-hash=798e599caec17b9be4d0e6c7945b1217#comment-621251
