There is a ban on more than 100 people indoors, however workplace arrangements may continue. While no studio audiences are proceeding, normal television production can continue with crews & talent. However as weve seen in recent days there are no guarantees any production underway or commencing will be completed on time.Further, the rule on handshaking, hugging and social distancing will likely impact on numerous shows -including Drama and Reality: The Bachelor, Dancing with the Stars, The Block, Neighbours, Wentworth, The Amazing Race Australia, Harrow, Home and Away, Five Bedrooms, RFDS, Back to the Rafters, The Secrets She Keeps, The Bureau of Magical Things and more
Australian Survivor has been postponed while The Amazing Race Australia claims it will film in domestic destinations.[/b]I think it extremely hard to believe that TAR Australia will film in June/July! There are travel bans all around the country and since June/July is winter in Australia, we will be having a flu plus COVID-19 season, so I have no idea how TAR Australia plans film even a domestic route! https://tvtonight.com.au/2020/03/10-suspends-filming-on-the-bachelor.html
