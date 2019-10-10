« previous next »
Author Topic: TAR Australia 5 (2020) News/Media/Speculation Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*  (Read 4219 times)

TAR Australia 5 (2020) News/Media/Speculation Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
Good news today!

TAR Australia has been confirmed for a fifth season in 2020!  :conf: :cheer: :2hearts:

Quote
New international for 2020 are FBI Most Wanted, starring  Julian McMahon, and (the long-awaited) The Gilded Age from Julian Fellowes (Downton Abbey) starring Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon and Amanda Peet. Also back is more of NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, Bull, FBI, The Graham Norton Show, The Conners, various Jamie Oliver titles and more.

Also confirmed are The Amazing Race Australia and One Born Every Minute Australia and Celebrity Name Game.

So whats missing? Sunday Night Takeaway is not returning. Also out is Show Me the Movie and Changing Rooms. Theres no mention of My Life is Murder or Mr. Black as yet while Trial by Kyle is yet to launch.

Source: https://tvtonight.com.au/2019/10/2020-upfronts-10-five-bedrooms-masked-singer-dwts-renewed.html
Re: TAR Australia 5 (2020) News/Media/Speculation Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
As per the picture below, Season 5 will air in November & December 2020!  :conf: :cheer: :2hearts:

It's a bit unfortunate, because I believed that it was possible for us to get TWO seasons next year!

However, it doesn't really matter because we are getting another season!!!  :waves:

Re: TAR Australia 5 (2020) News/Media/Speculation Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
On how series 5 will film? But not at the same time in next year's Olympics in Tokyo.
Re: TAR Australia 5 (2020) News/Media/Speculation Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
I honestly don't get the optimism? Yeah, I want another season, of course... But they can easily cancel 5th season if ratings for TARAU4 will be bad, I guess. Or not? Because I think this means nothing so far... Everything is depending on good ratings of this season. They will not be filming another season when no one would be watching this one.

I mean they opened application for TARAU3 during season 2 airing, then canceled it, and then reopen it again 2 years later.
Re: TAR Australia 5 (2020) News/Media/Speculation Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
And so it begins!

Filming June-July 2020

Casting news and comments go here:

http://forum.realityfanforum.com/index.php/topic,35932.0.html
Re: TAR Australia 5 (2020) News/Media/Speculation Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
From Beau's Twitter: https://twitter.com/therealbeauryan

Huge congrats to
Show content
@timandrod
 for winning
@amazingrace_au
 taking home $250k. Super proud of you boys. Love yas.
Big ups to everyone who competed and more importantly a big thank you to everyone who watched. Its on again next year. See you in Croatia.

What's in Croatia? Is this for next year's race or he lives in Croatia?
Re: TAR Australia 5 (2020) News/Media/Speculation Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
Quote from: stunami on December 03, 2019, 09:32:01 AM
From Beau's Twitter: https://twitter.com/therealbeauryan

Huge congrats to
Show content
@timandrod
 for winning
@amazingrace_au
 taking home $250k. Super proud of you boys. Love yas.
Big ups to everyone who competed and more importantly a big thank you to everyone who watched. Its on again next year. See you in Croatia.

What's in Croatia? Is this for next year's race or he lives in Croatia?

Starting Line?
Re: TAR Australia 5 (2020) News/Media/Speculation Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
Would he know one year in advance?
Re: TAR Australia 5 (2020) News/Media/Speculation Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
Maybe he's just going on holiday lmao.
Re: TAR Australia 5 (2020) News/Media/Speculation Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
That's AWESOME news! I really liked it. Beau is great too.
Re: TAR Australia 5 (2020) News/Media/Speculation Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
In TAR AUS 5 they will go to Hawaii and pick up the clue at the hotel where the current sultan of australia staying on his vacation while his people suffering from wildfire
Re: TAR Australia 5 (2020) News/Media/Speculation Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
Quote from: Hubickichibi on January 06, 2020, 03:13:41 AM
In TAR AUS 5 they will go to Hawaii and pick up the clue at the hotel where the current sultan of australia staying on his vacation while his people suffering from wildfire

How is Scott Morrison (The Prime Minister of Australia), taking a holiday to Hawaii appropriate to TAR Australia 5?

By the way, ScoMo returned to Australia as soon as the bushfire crisis was picking up...
Re: TAR Australia 5 (2020) News/Media/Speculation Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
Quote from: BourkieBoy on January 06, 2020, 05:24:33 AM
How is Scott Morrison (The Prime Minister of Australia), taking a holiday to Hawaii appropriate to TAR Australia 5?

By the way, ScoMo returned to Australia as soon as the bushfire crisis was picking up...

What are u talking about? TARUS S26 had mayor of Sicily for their greeter and in S22 they had to meet cardboard obama, they are all appropriate for TAR
also it will show all aussie where the emir of australia enjoyed his vacation while his people suffer in wildfire and dont try to defend him, while he almost got  smacked by angry crowd for failed so hard to tackle the wildfire, not only he let the human toll in high number also millions of wild animals perish!
and dont forget he is a climate change denial that caused the wildfire in the first place
Re: TAR Australia 5 (2020) News/Media/Speculation Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
Quote from: Hubickichibi on January 06, 2020, 08:12:36 PM
Quote from: BourkieBoy on January 06, 2020, 05:24:33 AM
How is Scott Morrison (The Prime Minister of Australia), taking a holiday to Hawaii appropriate to TAR Australia 5?

By the way, ScoMo returned to Australia as soon as the bushfire crisis was picking up...

What are u talking about? TARUS S26 had mayor of Sicily for their greeter and in S22 they had to meet cardboard obama, they are all appropriate for TAR
also it will show all aussie where the emir of australia enjoyed his vacation while his people suffer in wildfire and dont try to defend him, while he almost got  smacked by angry crowd for failed so hard to tackle the wildfire, not only he let the human toll in high number also millions of wild animals perish!
and dont forget he is a climate change denial that caused the wildfire in the first place

I don't think that TAR would get political at that level. Plus, who stays at a vacation for +3 months preceding to TAR 5's possible visit date despite an important crisis at home?
Re: TAR Australia 5 (2020) News/Media/Speculation Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
I vote we go back on topic instead of political bashing.....
Re: TAR Australia 5 (2020) News/Media/Speculation Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
Quote
The Bachelorette and The Amazing Race Australia are back in Q4, with the latter enjoying longer pre-production time to expand on travel destinations.

We went through Asia & Africa as a starting point but wed desire fresh locations this year, with a bit more time up our sleeve.

https://tvtonight.com.au/2020/01/programmers-wrap-2020-10.html

Q4 stands for Quarter 4 and Quarter 4 airs from October-December yearly! Expect to see TAR Australia 5 anytime during October to December 2020!
Re: TAR Australia 5 (2020) News/Media/Speculation Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
Well that sounds promising that maybe we won't get 5 double legs!
Re: TAR Australia 5 (2020) News/Media/Speculation Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
mayb i should apply then : ~ )
Re: TAR Australia 5 (2020) News/Media/Speculation Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
Well, considering TAR33 halted production due to the coronavirus pandemic, I wonder what the situation will be when TAR Australian 5 is scheduled to film in June-July 2020! 

Hopefully the situation has calmed down by then & we can get a filming in (considering TAR Australia races around the world!)
Re: TAR Australia 5 (2020) News/Media/Speculation Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
Some interesting news has come out in reaction to the TAR33 postponement (CBS owns Channel 10 now, and thus TAR Australia, too)

https://tvtonight.com.au/2020/03/amazing-race-australia-seeks-advice-on-safe-route.html

Amazing Race Australia seeks advice on safe route
March 3rd, 2020 By David Knox

Will production on The Amazing Race Australia proceed amid fears of the Coronavirus epidemic?

Thats the question facing 10 after CBS halted production on its international edition last week.

The precautionary measure was taken with the health and well-being of the Racers and the production team remaining a top priority.
A second season of The Amazing Race Australia is due on 10 later this year, produced by Eureka Productions.

We are seeking advice to determine the international route for the upcoming season of The Amazing Race Australia, ahead of the start of production in June 2020, a 10 spokesperson told TV Tonight.

The welfare of cast and crew is of the upmost importance and all necessary measures will be taken to ensure their protection.

But knowing which countries are safe from June onwards will be a tough call. Last year the show visited South Korea, Vietnam, Thailand, Mongolia, Zimbabwe and Zambia.

It also isnt clear if CBS would allow an Australian edition to proceed while it suspends its own, however thats a decision probably to be made closer to production.

Eureka has been contacted for comment.
Re: TAR Australia 5 (2020) News/Media/Speculation Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
Beau said that the season is still happening but isn't ruling out a domestic season.

Quote
I got a call yesterday from some people at Ten and I didnt really see the news about CBS but weve already changed our route twice with the Amazing Race to try and stay away from some of the Asian countries, Beau told us.

Why dont you suggest the south island of New Zealand, Tasmania and Antarctica, Kyle added sarcastically.

Well in all honesty, if worst comes to worst were doing an Australian one, Beau added, claiming the series could hold the competition solely in Oz instead of various countries around the world.

https://www.kiis1065.com.au/entertainment/beau-ryan-on-future-of-amazing-race-amid-coronavirus-outbreak-after-american-version-suspended/
Re: TAR Australia 5 (2020) News/Media/Speculation Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
No bad idea
Re: TAR Australia 5 (2020) News/Media/Speculation Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
BIG DEVELOPMENT! At least we're getting a season! I feel bad for the Racers tho! They kinda get screwed only travelling in their country & not around the world...

Quote
TV Blackbox can report exclusively that Network 10 have significantly altered production for the upcoming season of THE AMAZING RACE AUSTRALIA to make it a domestic-only season.

All participating teams will only travel to Australian locations due to current global health concerns around the spread of COVID-19/coronavirus. Its a significant change to the show, hosted locally by Beau Ryan, as the format prides itself on placing contestant in foreign countries where particularly their challenges are exaggerated by the local culture and language.

Due to the significant pre-production process involving site and country visits 10 have taken an understandably cautious approach for all concerned.

The US version hosted by Phil Keoghan suspended production mid-season earlier this year which sent all cast and crew flying around the world back to America. This is understood to have been part of the reason behind 10s decision.

A Network 10 spokesperson said:

Due to the current cautions around international travel due to the COVID-19 outbreak, a domestic route has proven the safest option for the upcoming season of The Amazing Race Australia, which begins production in June this year.

The welfare of cast and crew is of the upmost importance and all necessary measures will be taken to ensure their protection. From tropical rainforests, to the arid, red desert of the outback and the cool mountainous hinterlands, we are confident that the sheer vastness and contrasting environment of Australia will create a unique and challenging backdrop to the most amazing race on earth.

https://tvblackbox.com.au/page/2020/3/11/breaking-10-up-end-the-amazing-race-australia-due-to-covid-19-virus

Re: TAR Australia 5 (2020) News/Media/Speculation Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
Quote
10s Amazing Race Australia will not be travelling overseas for its upcoming season, due to concerns around COVID-19.

A Network 10 spokesperson told TV Tonight, Due to the current cautions around international travel due to the COVID-19 outbreak, a domestic route has proven the safest option for the upcoming season of The Amazing Race Australia, which begins production in June this year.

The welfare of cast and crew is of the upmost importance and all necessary measures will be taken to ensure their protection. From tropical rainforests, to the arid, red desert of the outback and the cool mountainous hinterlands, we are confident that the sheer vastness and contrasting environment of Australia will create a unique and challenging backdrop to the most amazing race on earth.

A local route will deny the show some of the cultural clashes (and bad tourists) for which the show is known. But the decision follows CBS halting production on the US series which is currently in production.

Coronavirus concerns are increasingly impacting film and television productions around the world.

The Amazing Race Australia is expected in Q4 on 10.

https://tvtonight.com.au/2020/03/amazing-race-australia-sticks-to-domestic-route.html/comment-page-1?unapproved=614719&moderation-hash=b6654f5fadf541ebc0fdd422e76a8305#comment-614719
