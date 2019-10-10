Some interesting news has come out in reaction to the TAR33 postponement (CBS owns Channel 10 now, and thus TAR Australia, too)Amazing Race Australia seeks advice on safe routeMarch 3rd, 2020 By David KnoxWill production on The Amazing Race Australia proceed amid fears of the Coronavirus epidemic?Thats the question facing 10 after CBS halted production on its international edition last week.The precautionary measure was taken with the health and well-being of the Racers and the production team remaining a top priority.A second season of The Amazing Race Australia is due on 10 later this year, produced by Eureka Productions.We are seeking advice to determine the international route for the upcoming season of The Amazing Race Australia, ahead of the start of production in June 2020, a 10 spokesperson told TV Tonight.The welfare of cast and crew is of the upmost importance and all necessary measures will be taken to ensure their protection.But knowing which countries are safe from June onwards will be a tough call. Last year the show visited South Korea, Vietnam, Thailand, Mongolia, Zimbabwe and Zambia.It also isnt clear if CBS would allow an Australian edition to proceed while it suspends its own, however thats a decision probably to be made closer to production.Eureka has been contacted for comment.