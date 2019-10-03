I was blessed to be able to join in a virtual of showing of the upcoming first episode of Phil Keoghan's Tough as Nails last night. WOW! I am 1000% on board. The first episode is about meeting the cast and casting with one big individual and a team TASK. ALL the tasks will take place on REAL job sites. First prize? $200,000 and a Ford Truck. The cast is excellent. Totally engaging, varied, and with wonderful back stories that will make you fall in love with them all. They are also extremely motivated and determined. The first tasks will have you yelling at your TV for your faves. And one big twist I LOVE... NO ONE goes home. ALL the players even if knocked out of the main competition stay in... and continue to have a way to win cash prizes. SO everyone can go home with some prize $$. Stay tuned...STARTS July 8 on CBS!! We are going to love this!

