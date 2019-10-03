« previous next »
Author Topic: "Tough as Nails" CBS show with Host Phil Keoghan  (Read 43157 times)

Offline georgiapeach

"Tough as Nails" CBS show with Host Phil Keoghan
« on: October 03, 2019, 01:14:40 PM »
The series, called Tough As Nails, hails from The Amazing Race host Phil Keoghan and his producing partner, Louise Keoghan. Phil Keoghan will host the show, which has received a 10-episode order from the network.

Tough As Nails will take real people who are tough in real life as a result of their physically demanding everyday jobs, and test them for their strength, endurance, agility and mental toughness in challenges that take place in the real world. One by one, they will be eliminated until a winner is named. The series aims to celebrate Americans who roll up their sleeves 24/7 and dont think twice about working long hard hours and getting their hands dirty.


Read more Here:
https://variety.com/2019/tv/news/cbs-tough-as-nails-competition-series-amazing-race-phil-keoghan-1203357068/
Offline dryedmangoez

Re: "Tough as Nails" CBS show with Host Phil Keoghan
« Reply #1 on: October 03, 2019, 05:27:22 PM »
Congrats to Phil. But the show sounds like Dwayne Johnson's show on NBC?
Offline georgiapeach

Re: "Tough as Nails" CBS show with Host Phil Keoghan
« Reply #2 on: October 06, 2019, 07:39:43 AM »
Casting!


Are YOU Tough As Nails? APPLY NOW! https://www.toughasnailscbscasting.com/home

 TOUGH AS NAILS is a competition reality show featuring hard working Americans who are tough from their everyday lives.

 REAL PEOPLE  REAL LIFE  REAL TOUGH

 Looking to find Americas diamonds in the rough and redefine what it means to be tough, proving beyond a shadow of a doubt that being tough comes in all shapes and sizes.

 Competitors will be tested in strength, endurance, agility, and most importantly, mental toughness.

 Open to US Citizens or Green Card Holders, 21 and above.

Filming Jan-Feb 2020
Offline georgiapeach

Re: "Tough as Nails" CBS show with Host Phil Keoghan
« Reply #3 on: January 31, 2020, 03:34:20 AM »
Phil posted on FB:

Looks like filming in progress maybe??

Online BourkieBoy

Re: "Tough as Nails" CBS show with Host Phil Keoghan
« Reply #4 on: April 29, 2020, 05:57:30 PM »
According to Phils Instagram account, Tough As Nails will premiere on Wednesday July 8, only on CBS!
Offline RealityFreakWill

    • Facebook
Re: "Tough as Nails" CBS show with Host Phil Keoghan
« Reply #5 on: May 28, 2020, 12:31:20 PM »
Cast reveal is out!
Offline ZBC Company

Re: "Tough as Nails" CBS show with Host Phil Keoghan
« Reply #6 on: May 31, 2020, 02:29:59 PM »
i am exitced
Offline RealityFreakWill

Re: "Tough as Nails" CBS show with Host Phil Keoghan
« Reply #7 on: June 08, 2020, 11:31:08 AM »
Tough As Nails - Get Your First Look At Tough As Nails

From Executive Producer Phil Keoghan comes an all-new competition series unlike any other, putting hard-working Americans front and center as they're tested for their strength, endurance, life skills, and, most importantly, mental toughness in challenges that take place at real-world job sites. Don't miss the series premiere of Tough As Nails on Wednesday, July 8 at 9/8c on CBS and CBS All Access.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Nr9m-NmPSow" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Nr9m-NmPSow</a>
Offline Alenaveda

Re: "Tough as Nails" CBS show with Host Phil Keoghan
« Reply #8 on: June 09, 2020, 11:12:43 PM »
Offline Alenaveda

Re: "Tough as Nails" CBS show with Host Phil Keoghan
« Reply #9 on: June 09, 2020, 11:13:03 PM »
Offline Alenaveda

Re: "Tough as Nails" CBS show with Host Phil Keoghan
« Reply #10 on: June 10, 2020, 08:42:58 AM »
Offline Alenaveda

Re: "Tough as Nails" CBS show with Host Phil Keoghan
« Reply #11 on: June 10, 2020, 08:57:26 AM »
Offline Alenaveda

Re: "Tough as Nails" CBS show with Host Phil Keoghan
« Reply #12 on: June 10, 2020, 08:57:51 AM »
Offline RealityFreakWill

Re: "Tough as Nails" CBS show with Host Phil Keoghan
« Reply #13 on: June 26, 2020, 11:30:55 AM »
The Tough As Nails Cast Members Weigh In On Being Underestimated

Being tough as nails transcends age, sex, or physical attributes, and the hardworking Americans featured on CBS's all-new competition show are excited to prove it. DOn't miss the series premiere of Tough As Nails on Wednesday, July 8 at 8/7c on CBS and CBS All Access.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/aHbQJ_0tSqM" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/aHbQJ_0tSqM</a>
Offline redwings8831

Re: "Tough as Nails" CBS show with Host Phil Keoghan
« Reply #14 on: June 26, 2020, 12:17:57 PM »
Phil did an interview on RHAP about Tough as Nails.

https://robhasawebsite.com/tought-as-nails-phil-keoghan-interview/
Offline OMGitsGARRET

Re: "Tough as Nails" CBS show with Host Phil Keoghan
« Reply #15 on: June 26, 2020, 03:04:06 PM »
I have some exciting news!

Apparently, ViacomCBS is hosting a special exclusive online screening of the series premiere episode of Tough as Nails on Sunday, June 28, at 7:00pm ET/4:00pm PT. They will exclusively stream the episode live on ZOOM just 10 days before it officially premieres on CBS. Following the conclusion of the series premiere, they will have Phil Keoghan on for a live Q&A about the series. Even more interesting -- the event is apparently open to the public! All you have to do is RSVP by e-mailing "cbsevents@cbs.com" to reserve your spot and receive a Zoom link prior to the event. I already did that earlier today and they swiftly replied back within two hours by giving me the link of the Zoom chat they will be using on Sunday. So if you're interested in exclusively watching the series premiere of Tough as Nails alongside host Phil Keoghan and then participate in a Q&A with him afterwards, make sure to e-mail cbsevents@cbs.com asking them to RSVP you a spot!

Where I found this out from: https://twitter.com/PhilKeoghan/status/1276284356785434624

More information: https://www.instagram.com/p/CB33tyippOr/
Offline georgiapeach

Re: "Tough as Nails" CBS show with Host Phil Keoghan
« Reply #16 on: June 26, 2020, 07:02:50 PM »
This is actually a special for VETERANS.

Please don't all run to sign up.And remember, no spoilers please.
Offline RealityFreakWill

Re: "Tough as Nails" CBS show with Host Phil Keoghan
« Reply #17 on: Today at 12:41:04 PM »
The Tough As Nails Cast On Who Is Rooting For Them Back Home

A good support system can push you forward when you need it, but a lack of one can make you stronger than you ever thought possible. The contestants of the new CBS competition show Tough As Nails weigh in on who is rooting them on - even if it's only themselves. Don't miss the series premiere of Tough As Nails on Wednesday, July 8 at 8/7c on CBS and CBS All Access.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/-ilxLl__nD0" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/-ilxLl__nD0</a>
Offline georgiapeach

Re: "Tough as Nails" CBS show with Host Phil Keoghan
« Reply #18 on: Today at 01:18:02 PM »
I was blessed to be able to join in a virtual  of showing of the upcoming first episode of Phil Keoghan's Tough as Nails last night. WOW! I am 1000% on board. The first episode is about meeting the cast and casting with one big individual and a team TASK. ALL the tasks will take place on REAL job sites. First prize? $200,000 and a Ford Truck. The cast is excellent. Totally engaging, varied, and with wonderful back stories that will make you fall in love with them all. They are also extremely motivated and determined. The first tasks will have you yelling at your TV for your faves. And one big twist I LOVE... NO ONE goes home. ALL the players even if knocked out of the main competition stay in... and continue to have a way to win cash prizes. SO everyone can go home with some prize $$.  Stay tuned...STARTS July 8 on CBS!! We are going to love this!
