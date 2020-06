I have some exciting news!Apparently, ViacomCBS is hosting a special exclusive online screening of the series premiere episode of Tough as Nails on Sunday, June 28, at 7:00pm ET/4:00pm PT. They will exclusively stream the episode live on ZOOM just 10 days before it officially premieres on CBS. Following the conclusion of the series premiere, they will have Phil Keoghan on for a live Q&A about the series. Even more interesting -- the event is apparently open to the public! All you have to do is RSVP by e-mailing " cbsevents@cbs.com " to reserve your spot and receive a Zoom link prior to the event. I already did that earlier today and they swiftly replied back within two hours by giving me the link of the Zoom chat they will be using on Sunday. So if you're interested in exclusively watching the series premiere of Tough as Nails alongside host Phil Keoghan and then participate in a Q&A with him afterwards, make sure to e-mail cbsevents@cbs.com asking them to RSVP you a spot!Where I found this out from: https://twitter.com/PhilKeoghan/status/1276284356785434624 More information: https://www.instagram.com/p/CB33tyippOr/