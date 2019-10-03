« previous next »
Author Topic: "Tough as Nails" CBS show with Host Phil Keoghan

"Tough as Nails" CBS show with Host Phil Keoghan
« on: October 03, 2019, 01:14:40 PM »
The series, called Tough As Nails, hails from The Amazing Race host Phil Keoghan and his producing partner, Louise Keoghan. Phil Keoghan will host the show, which has received a 10-episode order from the network.

Tough As Nails will take real people who are tough in real life as a result of their physically demanding everyday jobs, and test them for their strength, endurance, agility and mental toughness in challenges that take place in the real world. One by one, they will be eliminated until a winner is named. The series aims to celebrate Americans who roll up their sleeves 24/7 and dont think twice about working long hard hours and getting their hands dirty.


Read more Here:
https://variety.com/2019/tv/news/cbs-tough-as-nails-competition-series-amazing-race-phil-keoghan-1203357068/
Re: "Tough as Nails" CBS show with Host Phil Keoghan
« Reply #1 on: October 03, 2019, 05:27:22 PM »
Congrats to Phil. But the show sounds like Dwayne Johnson's show on NBC?
Re: "Tough as Nails" CBS show with Host Phil Keoghan
« Reply #2 on: October 06, 2019, 07:39:43 AM »
Casting!


Are YOU Tough As Nails? APPLY NOW! https://www.toughasnailscbscasting.com/home

 TOUGH AS NAILS is a competition reality show featuring hard working Americans who are tough from their everyday lives.

 REAL PEOPLE  REAL LIFE  REAL TOUGH

 Looking to find Americas diamonds in the rough and redefine what it means to be tough, proving beyond a shadow of a doubt that being tough comes in all shapes and sizes.

 Competitors will be tested in strength, endurance, agility, and most importantly, mental toughness.

 Open to US Citizens or Green Card Holders, 21 and above.

Filming Jan-Feb 2020
Re: "Tough as Nails" CBS show with Host Phil Keoghan
« Reply #3 on: January 31, 2020, 03:34:20 AM »
Phil posted on FB:

Looks like filming in progress maybe??

Re: "Tough as Nails" CBS show with Host Phil Keoghan
« Reply #4 on: April 29, 2020, 05:57:30 PM »
According to Phils Instagram account, Tough As Nails will premiere on Wednesday July 8, only on CBS!
Re: "Tough as Nails" CBS show with Host Phil Keoghan
« Reply #5 on: May 28, 2020, 12:31:20 PM »
Cast reveal is out!
Re: "Tough as Nails" CBS show with Host Phil Keoghan
« Reply #6 on: May 31, 2020, 02:29:59 PM »
i am exitced
Re: "Tough as Nails" CBS show with Host Phil Keoghan
« Reply #7 on: June 08, 2020, 11:31:08 AM »
Tough As Nails - Get Your First Look At Tough As Nails

From Executive Producer Phil Keoghan comes an all-new competition series unlike any other, putting hard-working Americans front and center as they're tested for their strength, endurance, life skills, and, most importantly, mental toughness in challenges that take place at real-world job sites. Don't miss the series premiere of Tough As Nails on Wednesday, July 8 at 9/8c on CBS and CBS All Access.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Nr9m-NmPSow" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Nr9m-NmPSow</a>
Re: "Tough as Nails" CBS show with Host Phil Keoghan
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 11:12:43 PM »
« Last Edit: Today at 09:44:05 AM by Alenaveda »
Re: "Tough as Nails" CBS show with Host Phil Keoghan
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 11:13:03 PM »
Re: "Tough as Nails" CBS show with Host Phil Keoghan
« Reply #10 on: Today at 08:42:58 AM »
Re: "Tough as Nails" CBS show with Host Phil Keoghan
« Reply #11 on: Today at 08:57:26 AM »
Re: "Tough as Nails" CBS show with Host Phil Keoghan
« Reply #12 on: Today at 08:57:51 AM »
