Author Topic: "Tough as Nails" CBS show with Host Phil Keoghan

"Tough as Nails" CBS show with Host Phil Keoghan
The series, called Tough As Nails, hails from The Amazing Race host Phil Keoghan and his producing partner, Louise Keoghan. Phil Keoghan will host the show, which has received a 10-episode order from the network.

Tough As Nails will take real people who are tough in real life as a result of their physically demanding everyday jobs, and test them for their strength, endurance, agility and mental toughness in challenges that take place in the real world. One by one, they will be eliminated until a winner is named. The series aims to celebrate Americans who roll up their sleeves 24/7 and dont think twice about working long hard hours and getting their hands dirty.


https://variety.com/2019/tv/news/cbs-tough-as-nails-competition-series-amazing-race-phil-keoghan-1203357068/
Re: "Tough as Nails" CBS show with Host Phil Keoghan
Congrats to Phil. But the show sounds like Dwayne Johnson's show on NBC?
Re: "Tough as Nails" CBS show with Host Phil Keoghan
Casting!


Are YOU Tough As Nails? APPLY NOW! https://www.toughasnailscbscasting.com/home

 TOUGH AS NAILS is a competition reality show featuring hard working Americans who are tough from their everyday lives.

 REAL PEOPLE  REAL LIFE  REAL TOUGH

 Looking to find Americas diamonds in the rough and redefine what it means to be tough, proving beyond a shadow of a doubt that being tough comes in all shapes and sizes.

 Competitors will be tested in strength, endurance, agility, and most importantly, mental toughness.

 Open to US Citizens or Green Card Holders, 21 and above.

Filming Jan-Feb 2020
Re: "Tough as Nails" CBS show with Host Phil Keoghan
Phil posted on FB:

Looks like filming in progress maybe??

Re: "Tough as Nails" CBS show with Host Phil Keoghan
According to Phils Instagram account, Tough As Nails will premiere on Wednesday July 8, only on CBS!
Re: "Tough as Nails" CBS show with Host Phil Keoghan
Cast reveal is out!
Re: "Tough as Nails" CBS show with Host Phil Keoghan

05.28.2020
05.28.2020



 

Tough As Nails, Created and Hosted by Phil Keoghan, 

MEET THE 12 TOUGH AS NAILS CHALLENGERS WHO ARE SET TO COMPETE, ON THE NEW REALITY SERIES PREMIERING WEDNESDAY, JULY 8 ON CBS!



Celebrates Everyday Americans Who Get Their Hands Dirty While Working Long, 

Hard Hours to Keep the Country Running

Competitors Include a Welder, Firefighter, Farmer, Roofer, Marine Corps Veteran 

and More 

Nobody Goes Home, Competitors Who Lose Their Shot at the Individual Tough As Nails Title Stay to Compete for Prizes in the Team Competition



Click Here for a Sneak Peek at TOUGH AS NAILS! https://www.viacomcbspressexpress.com/cbs-entertainment/video?watch=1kkw1sqy2x

Meet the 12 TOUGH AS NAILS challengers competing on the new reality series that celebrates everyday Americans who get their hands dirty while working long, hard hours to keep the country running. The cast includes a welder, firefighter, farmer, roofer and a Marine Corps veteran, among others. The series premieres Wednesday, July 8 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Phil Keoghan is the host and executive producer. 

These competitors, who get their workout on the job rather than the gym, wear work boots instead of workout shoes and consider the calluses on their hands a badge of honor, will be tested for their strength, endurance, life skills and, most importantly, mental toughness in challenges that take place at real-world job sites. One competitor will be crowned the TOUGH AS NAILS champion, but nobody will go home. Even after they punch out of the individual competition, they will have the opportunity to win additional prizes in the team competitions that continue throughout the season. 

I was inspired to create TOUGH AS NAILS almost a decade ago because of my working-class family of farmers, gold miners, builders and coal miners, said host and executive producer Phil Keoghan. Im proud of my family and wanted to shine a light on people who are not afraid to roll up their sleeves and get their hands dirty to do a hard days work. Now, more than ever, it is important for all of us to recognize this countrys essential workers, real people in real life who are real tough.
Re: "Tough as Nails" CBS show with Host Phil Keoghan
Linnett Key

Biography

Linnett Key
Job: Welder
Age: 34
Hometown: Lecanto, Florida
Instagram: @LKeyFit and @LoveLinnett

Three words to describe you: Passionate, resilient, motivated.

What do you do?
I am a welder/fabricator.

What is a typical day like for you?
I wake up at 4:00 AM, drive one and a half hours to work, work from 6:00 AM until 5:30 PM,
and then I drive 45 minutes to my second job. I make it home around 10:00 PM after going to the
grocery store. Then cook dinner, eat by 11:00 PM, bed by 11:30 PM and then I do it all again the
next day.

What would people be surprised to learn about your job?
My job consists of grinding, torching, fabricating, and other functions. I paint and set concrete
and read and write blueprints.

What work related build/structure or event are you most proud of?
My most proud build is a water truck built from scratch without any leaks.

Who are you competing for?
I am competing for my family, my children, and me.

Describe the phrase "dirty hands, clean money":
My work is considered dirty because I deal with being in the dirtiest elements yet it is a legit job that pays well. Why do you want to win? I want to change my familys financial means which will eventually lead to me being able to help others push to succeed in life.

What makes you tough as nails?
I am a single mom of four working two jobs, 16 hour days, and working in an environment that
takes a lot of physical and mental strength daily
Re: "Tough as Nails" CBS show with Host Phil Keoghan
Danny Moody

Biography

Danny Moody
Job: Drywaller
Age: 33
Hometown: Spokane, Washington
Instagram: @drmoody22

Three words to describe you: Competitive, confident, outgoing.

What do you do?
I'm a drywaller. I hang and finish drywall.

What is a typical day like for you?
A typical day hanging with a partner is 100+ sheets and by myself is 60 sheets. When finishing
drywall, I put a coat on 100+ sheets. I leave at 6:00 AM and get home typically around 6:00 PM.

What would people be surprised to learn about your job?
I'm a family man through and through!!

What work related build/structure or event are you most proud of?
I've worked on several Habitat for Humanity builds providing homes for the needy.

Who are you competing for?
My wife, kids, my parents, and I've got to represent the drywall world as well!

Describe the phrase "dirty hands, clean money":
I work hard for every dollar and it doesn't matter what I look like. With me, I get drywall mud all
over me. I'll walk in public in all my glory.

Why do you want to win?
The TITLE!! Money is nice too! ☺

What makes you tough as nails?
I have no quit! I go until I can't anymore and no pain will stop me.
Re: "Tough as Nails" CBS show with Host Phil Keoghan
Melissa Burns

Biography

Melissa Burns
Job: Farmer
Age: 27
Hometown: Milford Center, Ohio
Instagram: @farm_fit_wife

Three words to describe you: Bubbly, hardworking, excited.

What do you do?
Farm with my husband, father-in-law, brother-in-law. I handle crops, produce, hay, straw, and
feed mill.

What is a typical day like for you?
Every day is different. My day starts anywhere between 3:00 - 4:00 AM. House chores get
completed then depending on weather and the season you will find me in the fields or at the feed
mill. We work before the sun comes up and will not stop until after dark or all the work is
complete for that day.

What would people be surprised to learn about your job?
We are our own boss. We take all the risks. It isn't easy and is extremely stressful, not only on
ourselves, but also on our families.

What work related build/structure or event are you most proud of?
Our whole farm my husband and I have created. While getting involved in the farmer's markets
recently, we have grown a great deal in the last year alongside our neighbors. We continue to
grow our operation and are able to provide locally raised meat and produce to the community.

Who are you competing for?
For everyone involved in the agriculture industry, my family, and our future.

Describe the phrase "dirty hands, clean money":
We work day in and day out busting our butts to make a living. We work extremely hard to make
just a small profit. We aren't fancy, our hands are dirty trying to make an honest living for our
family.

Why do you want to win?
I want to show everyone who is the toughest out there. No one is tougher than the American
farmer!!

What makes you tough as nails?
Getting up every day and putting in the work. We don't do it for the money. We don't do it for
anyone but ourselves. I am a tough farmer, a tough female farmer!
Re: "Tough as Nails" CBS show with Host Phil Keoghan
Kelly "Murph" Murphy

Biography

Kelly "Murph" Murphy
Job: Marine Corps Veteran
Age: 47
Hometown: Paragon, Indiana
Instagram: @kwmurph72

Three words to describe you: Quiet, determined, dedicated.

What do you do?
I am retired from the U.S. Marine Corps and am currently serving as the Director of the Military
and Veterans Center at the University of Central Missouri.

What is a typical day like for you?
Most of my day is spent talking to veterans and ensuring they have everything they need to be
successful at the university.

What would people be surprised to learn about your job?
People would be surprised at how many veterans or veterans' family members we serve.

What work related build/structure or event are you most proud of?
During my last deployment as a Marine, I was the Senior Marine for my company. We deployed
with 210 Marines and returned home with all of them.

Who are you competing for?
I'm competing for myself.

Describe the phrase "dirty hands, clean money":
You work hard to earn your pay.

Why do you want to win?
I want to prove to myself that I can still get the job done like I did on Active Duty.

What makes you tough as nails?
My experience as a U.S. Marine.
Re: "Tough as Nails" CBS show with Host Phil Keoghan
Linda Goodridge

Biography

Linda Goodridge
Job: Deputy Sheriff
Age: 29
Hometown: Marion, New York

Three words to describe you: Integrity, loyal, adventurous.

What do you do?
I am a deputy sheriff jailer as well as working for a roofing company and a wellness coach at
a fitness facility.

What is a typical day like for you?
I wake up at 4:00 AM. I work out first thing, chest day is my favorite! I run every day and I
stretch in my sauna every day! I will not stretch any other way. I work until the evening.
Sometimes I'll pick up extra work at night or spend the evening with my boyfriend, friends, and
or family.

What would people be surprised to learn about your job?
People would be surprised to learn that my job in the jail is not easy. I face sexual harassment
and sometimes a hostile work environment. I've maintained my integrity and excelled in my
career despite that major challenge.

What work related build/structure or event are you most proud of?
I am most proud of the outside works program I was involved in that helped the inmate
population so they were able to go out and prosper in real work, and the positive impact I had
within my community.

Who are you competing for?
I am competing for my family, my boyfriend, myself, and every voice out there that struggles to
be heard amidst the struggles and trials they face as they try to work hard and make a living.

Describe the phrase "dirty hands, clean money":
I go to work. I sweat, bleed, uphold my oath despite any challenges, corruption, temptations in
my way, and earn my paycheck with honor. It comes down to are you working with good morals,
values, ethics, integrity, character and doing the job you are asked to do? I do!

Why do you want to win?
I want to win the opportunity for who I am and what I've been through to be heard. I want to win
the opportunity to let the world know that honesty, integrity, hard work, faith, morals, and being
true to you will win against any struggle. Perseverance is key. I want to win the chance to tell the
world I am tough as nails. I truly feel my life has been leading me to this moment.

What makes you tough as nails?
What makes me tough as nails is the fact that I've never stopped persevering and moving
forward. I've never stopped standing up for what's right. Sometimes the toughest obstacles
aren't physical, sometimes they are emotional and mental. I've gotten back up and never
stopped. I am tough as nails.
Re: "Tough as Nails" CBS show with Host Phil Keoghan
Luis Yuli

Biography

Luis Yuli
Job: Scaffolder
Age: 35
Hometown: The Bronx, New York
Instagram: @luispyuli

Three words to describe you: Determined, strong-minded, motivated.

What do you do? I am a pipe scaffold construction foreman and CDL commercial driver.

What is a typical day like for you? I am usually up at 5:30 AM. After that, I head over to the shop to pick up the truck with all the
materials. After that, I head over to the work site and start my day. My day consists of carrying
heavy metal and putting together the scaffold.

What would people be surprised to learn about your job?
They will be surprised at how heavy all the materials for the job really are. Materials can go as
high as 3,000lbs.

What work related build/structure or event are you most proud of?
I am proud to say I worked at the Empire State Building during their renovation.

Who are you competing for? I am competing for myself and my family. Mainly my mother and my two beautiful kids, Mason
and Milan. My son sees me as a superhero and I would love to make him proud.

Describe the phrase "dirty hands, clean money":
That's the perfect definition of making an honest living. Growing up I could have chosen to go
different routes like some of my friends who are either dead or in jail. Instead, I chose to bust my
butt since the age of 15 and make an honest living.

Why do you want to win?
I want to show my kids and the younger generation in my neighborhood that anything is possible
regardless of any upbringing you may have. I also want to show my mother that all the sacrifices
she made were not in vain.

What makes you tough as nails?
I have been through a lot since a young age like growing up without a father and mother until the
age of 8. I grew up in The Bronx in a very poor household with six siblings on public assistance.
Now, I work 60 hours a week no matter the weather to provide for my kids.
Re: "Tough as Nails" CBS show with Host Phil Keoghan
Young An

Biography

Young An
Job: Firefighter
Age: 36
Hometown: Alexandria, Virginia
Instagram: @boomer.3000

Three words to describe you: Goofy, laidback, adventurous.

What do you do?
I'm a firefighter.

What is a typical day like for you?
I drink three cups of coffee, clean toilets, and work-out. I go grocery shopping, eat lunch,
drill/training, and study. I eat dinner, clean up the station (house chores), and sleep as long as no one
calls 9-1-1.

What would people be surprised to learn about your job?
We're never promised to go home. I have been on many calls dealing with a lot of puke, blood,
and poop lots of poop.

What work related build/structure or event are you most proud of?
School visitations are great. The kids make us feel like rock stars. Also, the first time a little
Asian kid saw me, his eyes lit up! I knew exactly what that look was. Sometimes when I'm on a
call and Asian folks see me, they do a double take, and then give me a nod or thumbs up.

Who are you competing for?
I am competing for my family, for the sacrifices they made for us to come to America so we can
have a better life. I am also competing for all of the people that give me the "nod" or "thumbs
up."

Describe the phrase "dirty hands, clean money":
Hard work and dedication is the best way to earn a living. Everyone respects a person who takes
pride in their job.

Why do you want to win?
I would like to pay off my parents' debt and their house. I would love to send my dad to Korea
for vacation so he can see his family.

What makes you tough as nails?
My parents make me tough as nails. They taught me to go three times harder than the next
person. Thinking of what they did to come to America and building a life out of nothing without
complaining keeps me motivated. My dad always told me to never complain or blame others
for anything.
Re: "Tough as Nails" CBS show with Host Phil Keoghan
Michelle S. Kiddy

Biography

Michelle S. Kiddy
Job: Gate Agent
Age: 62
Hometown: Alexandria, Kentucky

Three words to describe you: Gutsy, energetic, high-spirited.

What do you do?
I work as Customer Service Agent/Gate Agent (currently part time) at Cincinnati/N. Ky
International Airport for a ground service company for multiple airlines.

What is a typical day like for you?
Starting at 4:00 AM, I help check-in passengers, tag bags, and collect fees. When the counter
closes, I head to the gate to check the plane, maybe clean the plane, verify crew, verify
paperwork, board passengers, and when everything is good to go, I close the door and pull back
the jet bridge. Then, back to the counter for more passenger check-in.

What would people be surprised to learn about your job?
I tell people I have to be prepared to get yelled at every day for things I have no control over like
cancelled flights, no seats, bag fees, and overweight bags.

What work related build/structure or event are you most proud of?
I get things done! I'm trained on multiple systems and if printers quit or passenger issues arise, I
do my best to find solutions.

Who are you competing for?
I said originally for me, but actually for older women who have always hit the wall. I was a
teacher for 15 years and had a tough time getting work. My salary was high and people fear
quitters or retirement. I have so much to give and my work ethic is so much better than young
applicants.

Describe the phrase "dirty hands, clean money":
When you put in an honest day's work generally "hands on" and physical, you get satisfaction
from what you do. You have generally visible evidence of 8-10 hours or more and you sleep
good knowing you did a job well done!

Why do you want to win?
I want to win because I want to prove that real people, hard working people like me who are older, educated, and experienced are "like gold."

What makes you tough as nails?
I'm the one others ask to do the job nobody wants. A coworker said I could win this because
"she is like a ferret, once she gets a hold of something, she doesn't let go." I've worked to pay
the bills and done a lot of different things. I'm proud of a home rehab job. I've taught 7th grade
science. That takes guts!
