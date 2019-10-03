Casting!
Are YOU Tough As Nails? APPLY NOW! https://www.toughasnailscbscasting.com/home
TOUGH AS NAILS is a competition reality show featuring hard working Americans who are tough from their everyday lives.
REAL PEOPLE
REAL LIFE
REAL TOUGH
Looking to find Americas diamonds in the rough and redefine what it means to be tough, proving beyond a shadow of a doubt that being tough comes in all shapes and sizes.
Competitors will be tested in strength, endurance, agility, and most importantly, mental toughness.
Open to US Citizens or Green Card Holders, 21 and above. Filming Jan-Feb 2020