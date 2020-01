A good family visit episodeKharisma found her self in "you don't know what you've got until it's gone" moment, and we can see Dan as human again instead of a big bad character of the season, this is Survivor all about,, many fans cant understand this thats why they said stupid things like Aubrey should have won instead of Michele, Russel instead of Natalie, or even Boston Rob is not he best player when u look at All Stars & RI he play brilliant game