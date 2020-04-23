« previous next »
Offline Linda BC2

Re: TAR Canada 8: News/Media/Speculation (possible spoilers)
« Reply #50 on: April 23, 2020, 01:45:12 PM »
Quote from: TurkishDelight on April 23, 2020, 05:02:36 AM
It's like I said a couple months ago, "It would be irresponsible of them not to cancel, or at least 'post-pone' this season.. I was actually shocked when people disagreed with me.... Anyways, they did, as they should have, and based on the 'team' that I know who were actually selected to be on the race (Not as alternatives), they have said they will start filming again in July for season 8, but in all honesty, that was obviously just a guess).

I guess we will see what actually happens, but I'm still of the same opinion when it comes to the integrity of a show like this. The people I know blab and blab about how awesome they are, and how they are going to become superstars because of this, and how th eproducers love them and hit on them.... It pisses me off because, well, shut the hell up. It's an awesome show, and believe it or not, the more people you try and swear to 'secrecy' doesn't matter.

Season 8 will undoubtely be back, I just hope they screen their people better in the future because I can guarantee there will be tons of unnecessary leaks once this starts to ramp up again, from the inside based on the 'contestants' I personally know.

Cheers

Good for them getting selected, although it sounds like they might be jeopardizing their chances by blabbing all over the place. TAR Canada hasn't started yet and the producers can always boot them before they even start. I'd hate that to happen to any team.
Offline Leafsfan

Re: TAR Canada 8: News/Media/Speculation (possible spoilers)
« Reply #51 on: May 14, 2020, 03:18:50 PM »
Offline stunami

Re: TAR Canada 8: News/Media/Speculation (possible spoilers)
« Reply #52 on: May 14, 2020, 05:20:41 PM »
Yeah, I feel like they won't want to air this anywhere other than summer. So I guess they will postponed it one year?
And replace teams that can't commit (rather than redo casting again)
Offline stunami

Re: TAR Canada 8: News/Media/Speculation (possible spoilers)
« Reply #53 on: June 12, 2020, 12:37:32 PM »
Do we have any update on the show? From producers on twitter or anything?
New-Brunswick and PEI will remain closed for the summer but I feel like some of the provinces are starting to open up again for this summer... maybe if they film in Late August they could have a show for October. (If CTV is interested in having it in the Fall)
Offline Leafsfan

Re: TAR Canada 8: News/Media/Speculation (possible spoilers)
« Reply #54 on: June 12, 2020, 04:46:37 PM »
Nothing new, and tbh I think they will just hold off until next year.
Online dryedmangoez

Re: TAR Canada 8: News/Media/Speculation (possible spoilers)
« Reply #55 on: June 15, 2020, 04:33:53 AM »
Interesting that they still haven't come right out and say they're not Racing this year. They obviously won't get a Race done before the end of summer. And I doubt they'd be able to even rush one to air in the Fall. (Though CTV will have TAR32 anyway.)
Offline claude_24hrs

Re: TAR Canada 8: News/Media/Speculation (possible spoilers)
« Reply #56 on: June 15, 2020, 07:01:34 AM »
Hopefully that season 8 won't return till next summer, as when it will air against the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics next July to avoid viewers during the rescheduled Olympics.
Offline Maanca

Re: TAR Canada 8: News/Media/Speculation (possible spoilers)
« Reply #57 on: June 15, 2020, 06:26:15 PM »
Season 4 aired against the Rio 2016 Olympics, and didn't do all that badly in the ratings. But they did take a week off for it between Episodes 7 and 8
Offline Leafsfan

Re: TAR Canada 8: News/Media/Speculation (possible spoilers)
« Reply #58 on: June 16, 2020, 08:17:53 PM »
Offline AmazingRaceCanadaROCKS

Re: TAR Canada 8: News/Media/Speculation (possible spoilers)
« Reply #59 on: June 17, 2020, 08:00:47 PM »
Offline stunami

Re: TAR Canada 8: News/Media/Speculation (possible spoilers)
« Reply #60 on: Today at 01:24:13 PM »
A new ad on facebook... hum...

On your mark. Get set. GO! The #AmazingRaceCanada returns for an all new season on CTV. #CTVHomefront

Imagine if they still filmed this back in May when everybody was inside LOL

Offline Maanca

Re: TAR Canada 8: News/Media/Speculation (possible spoilers)
« Reply #61 on: Today at 01:28:06 PM »
Yeah, I was not expecting that to pop up. It's impossible to film a season just yet.
Offline Jetsrule128

Re: TAR Canada 8: News/Media/Speculation (possible spoilers)
« Reply #62 on: Today at 01:40:41 PM »
But Canada is still shut down
Offline I ♥ TAR

Re: TAR Canada 8: News/Media/Speculation (possible spoilers)
« Reply #63 on: Today at 01:53:27 PM »
I think they can do All Stars under these circumstinances.

But honestly, I am not for TARAU/Canada season filming in the middle of pandemic. One positive case or something and they will shut it down. No season is better than another season cancelled midfilming like TAR33.
Offline Leafsfan

Re: TAR Canada 8: News/Media/Speculation (possible spoilers)
« Reply #64 on: Today at 02:26:38 PM »
This is announcement from upfronts. Sort of like CBS announcing 32 for the fall. There is no date attached to it (normally they mention summer but they did not this time)
Offline WindsorSue

Re: TAR Canada 8: News/Media/Speculation (possible spoilers)
« Reply #65 on: Today at 02:32:49 PM »
We know they didn't film yet.
The press release makes no mention of a premiere date: https://www.bellmedia.ca/the-lede/press/original-entertainment-productions-for-bell-medias-english-language-services-announced/
The last time I checked Air Canada, they said full service (or at least partial resumption of services) would return in mid-July.
If they begin filming mid to late summer, it could air in the fall.
Offline Leafsfan

Re: TAR Canada 8: News/Media/Speculation (possible spoilers)
« Reply #66 on: Today at 02:53:39 PM »
Quote from: WindsorSue on Today at 02:32:49 PM
We know they didn't film yet.
The press release makes no mention of a premiere date: https://www.bellmedia.ca/the-lede/press/original-entertainment-productions-for-bell-medias-english-language-services-announced/
The last time I checked Air Canada, they said full service (or at least partial resumption of services) would return in mid-July.
If they begin filming mid to late summer, it could air in the fall.

With 32 as well? Too much of a good thing lol?
Offline georgiapeach

Re: TAR Canada 8: News/Media/Speculation (possible spoilers)
« Reply #67 on: Today at 03:09:08 PM »
THIS IS AN ERROR.

I have it on good authority that TAR CANADA IS NOT FILMING THIS SUMMER.

 
Offline georgiapeach

Re: TAR Canada 8: News/Media/Speculation (possible spoilers)
« Reply #68 on: Today at 03:10:39 PM »
Quote from: Jetsrule128 on Today at 01:40:41 PM
But Canada is still shut down

Yes. With the Provinces still restricted no way can it film at this time.

Somebody goofed.
Offline Leafsfan

Re: TAR Canada 8: News/Media/Speculation (possible spoilers)
« Reply #69 on: Today at 03:18:06 PM »
On your mark. Get set. GO! The #AmazingRaceCanada returns for an all new season next year on CTV. #CTVHomefront
https://twitter.com/AmazingRaceCDA/status/1275523031499145217
Offline stunami

Re: TAR Canada 8: News/Media/Speculation (possible spoilers)
« Reply #70 on: Today at 04:39:24 PM »
Imma bet that Amazing race (Us, season 32) was on the line up and that someone mixte both and posted from the Amazing Race Canada account lol
Why announce it now, at the same time as the fall lineup, for next summer?
